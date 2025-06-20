75°F
Sports

Pahrump Valley 500 club hosted Scotch Doubles tournament last weekend

By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
June 20, 2025 - 4:20 am
 

The Pahrump Valley 500 Club last Saturday concluded its Scotch Doubles tournament.

Sis Fronk and Dee Runau (who helped fill in for Dottie Cole) stepped up to check in participants.

With 27 couples competing in the event, Charity Musial came away as the 50/50 drawing winner, securing $81.

The following 500 Bowlers with Groupies split $480 in prize money.

K. Bishop/McNeley: 199, 200, 167, 181, 156, 747 $140 each

Rucker/D. Bishop: 189, 188, 173, 192, 170, 742 $110 each

S. Levy/M. Levy: 116, 204, 192, 227, 191, 739 $90 each

C. Sim/G. Sim: 129, 200, 224, 181, 170, 734 $55 each

Musial/Matassa: 116, 188, 226, 204, 133, 734 $55 each

Rhoads/Clash: 199, 180, 191, 161, 153, 731 $30.00 $15 each

The following Almost 500 Bowlers with Groupies split $480 in prize money.

S. Latislaw/B. Latislaw: 197, 169, 204, 172, 165, 742 $ 60

Mark your calendars for July 12th as the Pahrump Valley 500 Club will be hosting their next Certified 8 and 9-pin No-Tap Singles tournament.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

