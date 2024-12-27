Pahrump Valley boys basketball must win to have a chance at playoffs

After starting 0-3 in the league, the Trojans have no room for failure for at least five out of the eight remaining league games.

Trojans senior Antwahn Jackson (12) attempts to get the ball to one of his players while the Chaparral Cowboys play strong defensively in a non-league game on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Las Vegas. Pahrump Valley lost 49-41. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

With eight leagues games to go next year, the boys’ basketball team will have six tight games that the Trojans have a shot at winning.

The Trojans played their last league game before the start of their winter break and are currently 0-3 in the league. Pahrump Valley is tied at the bottom of the standings with Doral Academy, which also has a 0-3 league record.

And so far, it’s looking tough for the Trojans to make the playoffs this season as the top four teams in the league are being decided.

3A Southern playoffs status

Out of the seven schools in the 3A Southern-Mountain league, five schools have more than two wins so far. Only Pahrump Valley and Doral Academy are winless.

With a 3-0 standing in the league and at the top are The Meadows School and Boulder City. The two schools have played a couple of the same schools. Starting with Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM), The Meadows School played them on Dec. 13 and won 82-53. When Boulder City played SLAM, the Eagles won 74-39.

The best team in the league will be determined on Jan. 6 when the Mustangs play the Eagles at Boulder City at 6:30 p.m.

With a 2-2 score in the league, SLAM, Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon and Coral Academy are all competing for the last two regional playoff spots and one school will have to miss out this year.

Both the Pirates and the Bulls have defeated Coral Academy early in the season. Pinecrest Academy scored 64-54 over the Falcons, while SLAM also won with 71-66. And currently the two schools are battling for third place.

But Pinecrest Academy might have the advantage this season. The Pirates ended in No. 6 last season, which is two spots away from making the regional playoffs, but this season the team has a strong chance of making the playoffs in either the No. 3 or No. 4 spot.

Both SLAM and Pinecrest Academy have played the top two teams in the league and the Bulls had a tougher time staying competitive, based on their performance in the Boulder City game.

The Eagles defeated the Bulls 74-39, while the Pirates lost 67-57 in their first game of the season.

Doral Academy and Pahrump Valley seem to have a sharp uphill battle to make the regional playoffs after starting winless in the league. Doral Academy has already lost to the middle teams, the Pirates and the Falcons, but the Trojans might still have a chance as they have lost to SLAM and the Falcons.

The Trojans will have to prove themselves against the Pirates on Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Pahrump.

But so far, the playoff teams are The Meadows School, Boulder City, Pinecrest Academy and SLAM.

Games to look out for the Trojans

The Trojans are currently down this season as the team has to win at least five out of their eight games to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.

As Pahrump Valley has already lost to two out of the three schools fighting for the last two playoff seats, the Trojans have five games on their schedule that the team has a chance at winning.

The Trojans will play against Doral Academy two times, Pinecrest Academy twice and Coral Academy one last time. Pahrump Valley’s strongest competitor will be Pinecrest Academy, while Doral Academy will be their easiest.

Three of these games will be at home: Jan. 6 against Doral Academy, Jan. 10 against Pinecrest and Jan. 21 against Coral Academy.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.