Pahrump Valley boys basketball results in Bullhead City Shoot-Out

In the Bullhead City Shoot-Out the Trojans played tight matches, but suffered a big loss against a California based team in the middle of the tournament.

Trojans' junior Keir Sheppard (1) attempts to get past Coral Academy on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Henderson. The Falcons won 50-40. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans boys basketball team traveled to Bullhead City, Ariz., where they had a nearly identical experience as the girls basketball team: two more losses but a nice win at the end.

Currently, the boys are now 3-6 overall with a 0-3 league record as they have had a slow start to their season. The Trojans’ first few league games have been close, but their first league match has skewed their average league outcome.

When the Trojans traveled to Las Vegas to play The Meadows School, Pahrump Valley was given a steep 67-32 loss. A 35-point loss early in the season started the Trojans off with low projection numbers as Pahrump Valley is tied at the bottom of the standings in the league.

The next two league games were better for the Trojans, but averaged a 10-point loss. Now, this takes the Trojans’ average league outcome to roughly an 18-point loss.

Last season, the Mustangs were undefeated in the league but in the regional playoffs, The Meadows School was eliminated in the semifinals and from entering the state playoffs. Meanwhile, the Trojans were just one spot away from making the playoffs.

The Trojans have eight more league games left to prove themselves.

Bullhead City Shoot-out (1-2)

In the tournament, the Trojans played three games, performing their best in the last game.

Starting with another Nevada team, Lincoln County played a strong game against the Trojans. The Lynx had a lot of momentum in the first half after they were up by four in the first quarter. That momentum continued with Lincoln County scoring 18 points in the second quarter.

With a 12-point lead, the Trojans needed to come back fast if they wanted to win, but it seemed like the Pahrump team was unable to get enough momentum. The Trojans would only be dominant in the fourth quarter, whereas the Lynx were dominating the first three quarters.

The final score was 43-31.

Junior Alonzo Lozano (0) made the best out of the game as he scored 11 points, three of which were three-pointers with a 50 percent hit rate. Nearly scoring the same amount as Lozano, senior Tramaine Burras (13) got the team 10 points.

Senior Antwahn Jackson (12) was able to assist twice in scoring twice, two steals and five rebounds for the Trojans. Junior Aydon Veloz (11) also had five rebounds.

Their second game of the tournament was tough for Pahrump Valley against a California-based school.

It was close in the first quarter, and it seemed the Adelanto Saints were only playing conservatively as the Trojans were up 7-4. But in the second quarter, the Trojans were not spared.

The Saints started to outscore the Trojans by the end of the second quarter with Adelanto scoring 21 points to the Trojans’ four points. The Trojans went from leading the first quarter by three to being down 14 points by the first half. And it didn’t get better in the second half.

When the Saints scored 19 points in the third quarter, the Trojans scored seven and that was it for the Trojans as they didn’t score in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans lost 57-18.

With a tough loss, there was still room for sophomore Jack Toth (5) to make two three-pointers out of three attempts.

Junior Keir Sheppard (1) managed to get 12 turnovers to give the Trojans a chance in the game.

The Trojans’ luck flipped in their last match when the team played against the River Valley Dust Devils, a Mohave Valley, Ariz.-based team.

Both teams started off tight as the Trojans were able to be up two points after the first quarter and then turned into a three-point lead by the end of the second half. Then, the Trojans’ momentum kicked in as they scored 17 points in the third quarter.

They closed out the game 56-42.

After scoring 15 points for the team, the Trojans had a new high scorer that day. Sheppard scored the most points on the team, three points above Burras, who scored 12 points. Burras was also able to catch 11 rebounds, mainly defensive ones.

Jackson was able to catch six rebounds and an assist for the team.

Up next

One of the big games for the Trojans is approaching fast after the winter break.

The Trojans will play Doral Academy, a team that is also 0-3 in the league. A previous Dragons game might give some indication as to how the game might go.

Recently, these two teams have lost to the same opponent, Coral Academy. In the Trojans’ second league game of the season, when the Trojans played the Falcons, Pahrump Valley lost 50-40. And although the Dragons lost, they were more closely matched than the Trojans.

The Dragons managed to catch up in the fourth quarter to tie with the Falcons at 58. But in overtime, the Falcons pulled ahead, scoring nine more points than the Dragons.

This upcoming game may be a tough game for the Trojans.

The game will be on Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Pahrump.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com.