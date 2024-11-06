Pahrump Valley gets ready to switch from fall to winter sports

Fall sports are wrapping up as only three Trojan teams are still in the playoffs this season.

Paris Coleman (33) zones in before she shoots her free-throw shots in the semifinals game in Pahrump on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Paris Coleman (33) (center) is trying to catch a pass from Avery (20) (right) as Sports Leadership & Managment players attempt to block the play in Henderson, Nevada on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

The regular fall sports season has come to a close, while regional and state playoffs are underway until the end of November.

Trojans football and the boys and girls cross country teams are still in the playoffs, but all it takes is one loss for either team to be eliminated. But as the fall sports start to come to an end, boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling will begin their seasons in early December.

Last season two out the three winter teams made it to playoffs but here is how the teams have ranked in the past.

Wrestling

Last season the Trojans wrestling team placed No. 2 with 197.5 points in the 2024 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Southern Region Wrestling meet.

This is not the first time the Trojans have qualified to make it to the state meet as in 2015 Pahrump Valley won the team state championship, and as recently as 2023 and 2024, Brennan Benedict, a 150- and 157-pound weight class wrestler, won the individual Class 3A State Championship match.

In total, the team has won four state championships.

Girls basketball

In the girls last season, the team traveled to northern Nevada after making it to the Class 3A Girls Basketball State Playoffs.

The Trojans went the entire regular season without losing once in their 10 league games. Pahrump Valley started the playoffs with an advantage as the team played No. 4 Cadence in the quarterfinals. The Trojans would win 55-10 and play The Meadows School, the No. 3 school at the time, where Pahrump Valley would guarantee their spot after defeating the Mustangs.

In the Southern Regional Championship game, against Moapa Valley, the Trojans played a close game that ended with Pahrump taking their first loss of the season. The Pahrump team would leave Moapa Valley with a 29-26 defeat.

And in the state playoffs, the girls played another close match against the No. 1 northern team at the time, Lowry, in northern Nevada. The two teams battled for the lead at every ball possession but the Trojans would lose 50-48.

Lowry would win the 2024 state championship.

Over the years, the school has had six state championships, and is one of the schools with the most state championships. Three of those championships were consecutive from 1979-1981.

The last time the Lady Trojans won a championship was back in 2005.

Boys basketball

Last season the Trojans team missed their shot at making the regional playoffs after placing fifth in the league.

The Trojans’ last two games were close after losing to Pinecrest Academy 63-52 and Boulder City 71-64.

The boys basketball team has never won a state championship but the Trojans last made the playoffs in 2022. This accomplishment was big as the Trojans team hadn’t made the playoffs in over a decade.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.