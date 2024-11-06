46°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Pahrump Valley gets ready to switch from fall to winter sports

Paris Coleman (33) (center) is trying to catch a pass from Avery (20) (right) as Sports Leaders ...
Paris Coleman (33) (center) is trying to catch a pass from Avery (20) (right) as Sports Leadership & Managment players attempt to block the play in Henderson, Nevada on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Paris Coleman (33) zones in before she shoots her free-throw shots in the semifinals game in Pa ...
Paris Coleman (33) zones in before she shoots her free-throw shots in the semifinals game in Pahrump on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley Trojans Aleric Cooper (3) dribbling towards the Chaparral Cowboys in Pahrump on ...
Pahrump Valley Trojans Aleric Cooper (3) dribbling towards the Chaparral Cowboys in Pahrump on Tuesday Jan. 30, 2024 (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) (center) shouts "Let's go!" after the national anthem bef ...
Pahrump Valley advances to the semifinals
Randy Stout won the Groupies tournament of the November Pahrump 500 Club's bowling event on Sun ...
Pahrump 500 Club: November results
Trojan Austin Alvarez (33) celebrates with his team during the last game of their regular seaso ...
Trojans football takes home field advantage in opening playoffs game
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mark Genet finally drew a Bighorn Sheep tag from the Nevada ...
The greatest prize: a once-in-a-lifetime Mountain Goat tag
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
November 6, 2024 - 4:03 am
 

The regular fall sports season has come to a close, while regional and state playoffs are underway until the end of November.

Trojans football and the boys and girls cross country teams are still in the playoffs, but all it takes is one loss for either team to be eliminated. But as the fall sports start to come to an end, boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling will begin their seasons in early December.

Last season two out the three winter teams made it to playoffs but here is how the teams have ranked in the past.

Wrestling

Last season the Trojans wrestling team placed No. 2 with 197.5 points in the 2024 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Southern Region Wrestling meet.

This is not the first time the Trojans have qualified to make it to the state meet as in 2015 Pahrump Valley won the team state championship, and as recently as 2023 and 2024, Brennan Benedict, a 150- and 157-pound weight class wrestler, won the individual Class 3A State Championship match.

In total, the team has won four state championships.

Girls basketball

In the girls last season, the team traveled to northern Nevada after making it to the Class 3A Girls Basketball State Playoffs.

The Trojans went the entire regular season without losing once in their 10 league games. Pahrump Valley started the playoffs with an advantage as the team played No. 4 Cadence in the quarterfinals. The Trojans would win 55-10 and play The Meadows School, the No. 3 school at the time, where Pahrump Valley would guarantee their spot after defeating the Mustangs.

In the Southern Regional Championship game, against Moapa Valley, the Trojans played a close game that ended with Pahrump taking their first loss of the season. The Pahrump team would leave Moapa Valley with a 29-26 defeat.

And in the state playoffs, the girls played another close match against the No. 1 northern team at the time, Lowry, in northern Nevada. The two teams battled for the lead at every ball possession but the Trojans would lose 50-48.

Lowry would win the 2024 state championship.

Over the years, the school has had six state championships, and is one of the schools with the most state championships. Three of those championships were consecutive from 1979-1981.

The last time the Lady Trojans won a championship was back in 2005.

Boys basketball

Last season the Trojans team missed their shot at making the regional playoffs after placing fifth in the league.

The Trojans’ last two games were close after losing to Pinecrest Academy 63-52 and Boulder City 71-64.

The boys basketball team has never won a state championship but the Trojans last made the playoffs in 2022. This accomplishment was big as the Trojans team hadn’t made the playoffs in over a decade.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) (center) shouts "Let's go!" after the national anthem bef ...
Pahrump Valley advances to the semifinals
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After a 48-40 victory for the Trojans, the Pahrump team is advancing to the semifinals against the No. 1 team in the league, Sports Leadership and Management.

Randy Stout won the Groupies tournament of the November Pahrump 500 Club's bowling event on Sun ...
Pahrump 500 Club: November results
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Over $600 were spread out over three tournaments and two side pots on Sunday

Pahrump Valley’s Rosie Miller (14) (right) runs with the ball towards the penalty box ag ...
Which Trojans teams made it to the regionals?
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley will advance to the regional playoffs, where they will play against Mater Academy East Las Vegas on Nov. 1.