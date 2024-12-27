Pahrump Valley girls drop spots in the division ranking

After the Trojans played in the Bullhead City Shoot-Out, Pahrump Valley dropped two spots after losing two games in a tournament.

The Trojans’ Trinity French (14) dribbles the ball before shooting her free throws against the Coral Academy Falcons in the first league game of the season on Thursday, Dec. 12, in Henderson. Pahrump Valley won 48-25. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

The girls basketball team had dropped two spots in the MaxPreps Nevada 3A division rankings.

After the Trojans played in the Bullhead City Shoot-out, the team took two losses. These losses dropped Pahrump Valley down to No. 16, right above Pinecrest Academy. Currently in the league, the Trojans share the top with Boulder City, who are No. 9 in the division rankings.

But Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM), which has yet to play a league match, is above both the Eagles and the Trojans in the rankings. SLAM has given the Trojans a run for their money as the Bulls defeated Arbor View 76-44, while the Trojans lost to the Aggies 48-39.

The Trojans are looking to have a competitive league this season.

Competitors

In the 3A Southern–Mountain league, the Trojans are currently at the top with Boulder City, and although in the past Pahrump Valley has been the leader for several years, this season might be challenging to keep the lead.

Currently, Boulder City and SLAM are the standout teams that will likely give the Trojans some healthy competition this season.

Recently, the Trojans and Boulder City both played a non-league game against Moapa Valley, another 3A division team that is currently No. 7 in the rankings. On Dec. 13, the Trojans took a big loss to the Pirates.

The Trojans lost sight of the lead in their game after the second quarter and the Pirates won 34-17. But the Eagles didn’t have a much better game. The first time the Eagles played Moapa Valley this season, Boulder City lost 58-14.

In the Eagles’ second game, the Pirates took another win, but this time the final score was 57-32.

Pahrump Valley’s first league win was against the No. 2 team in the league last season, Coral Academy. The Trojans had a slow start but later took off scoring large and continuously creating a larger gap in the score. The Falcons lost 48-25.

Playoff bound

Although it is early in the season, the Trojans are still on track to make the regional playoffs.

With nine games to go, the Trojans have four challenging games ahead. Pahrump Valley has to play Boulder City twice and SLAM twice.

These three teams will be fighting for first place while The Meadows School, Coral Academy and Pinecrest Academy will fight for the last spot in the playoffs. Both the Mustangs and the Falcons took a loss in their first game of the season, but Pinecrest Academy has yet to play their first league game.

Currently, based off the overall standings, Pinecrest Academy might be filling in the No. 4 spot in the standings. The Pirates are currently 3-1, compared to the Falcons’ 3-2 and the Mustangs’ 2-3.

Games to watch

When the girls come back from their winter break, the Trojans’ efforts will decide if they’re going to stay at the top or lose their spot.

On Jan. 8, the Trojans are playing the Eagles in Boulder City at 6:30 p.m. to settle who has the better team.

Within the league, Pinecrest will establish where the Pirates will place in the league during their Jan. 8 game against the Falcons. And so will SLAM as they will play against The Meadows School.

The Trojans’ next game after that will be against Pinecrest Academy on Jan. 10 at home at 5 p.m.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.