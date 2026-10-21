Pahrump Valley girls volleyball heads into playoffs after split finish

Pahrump Valley swept DPAC Nevada and Cristo Rey St. Viator before closing the volleyball regular season with losses to Moapa Valley and The Meadows.

Five turnovers cost Pahrump Valley in homecoming loss to Moapa

Pahrump Valley’s Riley Saldana prepares to serve during the Trojans’ Sept. 1 match at Boulder City. Pahrump opens postseason play Monday, Oct. 26. (Bill Evans/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pahrump Valley’s Riley Saldana prepares to serve during the Trojans’ Sept. 1 match at Boulder City. Pahrump opens postseason play Monday, Oct. 26. (Bill Evans/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pahrump Valley’s girls volleyball team heads into the postseason looking to turn stretches of strong play into the consistency that has eluded it during the regular season.

The Trojans finished 12-18 overall and fifth in the 3A Southern League at 5-7 after closing with losses to Moapa Valley and The Meadows School. Coach Amber Lugo confirmed Pahrump has a playoff match scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26.

October provided both encouragement and reminders of the challenge ahead. Pahrump swept consecutive matches against DPAC Nevada and Cristo Rey St. Viator before dropping its final two regular-season contests in straight sets.

The results leave the Trojans seeking a postseason turnaround after going 2-2 over their final four matches.

In comments earlier this season, Lugo acknowledged the team’s uneven play while emphasizing her players’ willingness to keep working.

“We have our struggles with consistency, but the girls are always ready to go back to work to improve on their game,” she said.

Pahrump broke a four-match losing streak with its Oct. 6 sweep of DPAC Nevada. Senior Riley Saldana recorded 12 kills, while the Trojans finished with 28 kills, 28 assists and 13 service aces.

Two days later, Pahrump followed with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-10 victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator. Sophomore setter Henna Maiava contributed 32 assists and nine digs. Sophomore Olivia Veloz added nine kills, three solo blocks and two aces.

Those victories lifted Pahrump to 12-16 before the final week brought two more demanding league opponents.

Moapa Valley swept the Trojans 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 on Oct. 13. Senior Xe’ane Kamanu finished with five kills and 10 digs, while Sedona Norton recorded 11 assists and seven digs.

The result contrasted with the teams’ September league meeting, when Pahrump won the opening two sets before Moapa rallied to take the match in five.

The Meadows then defeated Pahrump 3-0 on Oct. 15 to close the Trojans’ regular-season schedule.

With the postseason still ahead, Pahrump has another opportunity to put Lugo’s season-long emphasis on sustained play into practice. The recent sweeps showed the Trojans can finish matches decisively; Monday brings the next test.

Contact sports reporter Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

By the numbers

Overall record: 12-18

League record: 5-7, fifth place

Final four matches: 2-2

Next: Playoff match Monday, Oct. 26