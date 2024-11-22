72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Pahrump Valley girls volleyball miss the playoffs but improved

Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team huddles to listen to their coaches for their first game ag ...
Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team huddles to listen to their coaches for their first game against Mater Academy East Las Vegas players on August 10, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley Heavenly Ware (1) hits the ball over the net over to the Mater Academy East Las ...
Pahrump Valley Heavenly Ware (1) hits the ball over the net over to the Mater Academy East Las Vegas players on August 10, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley (right) Marayah Walley (2) hits the ball over the net over to the Mater Academy ...
Pahrump Valley (right) Marayah Walley (2) hits the ball over the net over to the Mater Academy East Las Vegas players on August 10, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Class A Pahrump Turkey Toss winner Lathan Dilger fi ...
The NSHP Turkey Toss results
Trojans defenders run towards the ball as the Virgin Valley Bulldogs kick a long pass towards P ...
3A northern Nevada teams dominate the field and win both boys and girls soccer state championship games
Pahrump Valley’s Austin Alvarez (33) runs the ball down the center against four SLAM pla ...
Pahrump Valley football season over
Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) (left) and Rhett Swaner (1) (right) hug after the season ends for P ...
Fall Pahrump Valley sports comes to an end
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
November 22, 2024 - 4:45 am
 
Updated November 22, 2024 - 5:38 am

The Trojans volleyball team missed out on the chance to participate in the regional playoffs this season.

Pahrump Valley finished with a 6-6 record in the 3A Mountain league, which is the same standing score as Sloan Canyon, who advanced to the regional playoffs. The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association gave the No. 4 slot to Sloan Canyon.

Although the Trojans were not able to advance into the regional playoffs, the division and Pahrump Valley improved. Last season, the Trojans were able to make it to the playoffs with a league record of 5-7.

The Trojans did not make the playoffs, but four other Mountain league teams did get to go against four Desert league teams for a chance at the state playoffs.

Regional outcome

The NIAA Class 3A Southern Region Girls Volleyball Playoffs started with eight teams and ended up with one winner.

After the quarterfinals, only half the Mountain league teams, The Meadows and Boulder City, advanced to the semifinals, while SLAM Academy and Sloan Canyon were eliminated.

The No. 1 Mustangs would play against No. 2 Desert league Virgin Valley, while No. 2 Boulder City would face off against No. 1 Moapa Valley for the semifinals. Although the Eagles would put up a good fight, the match ended 3-2 and Moapa Valley took the leap into the regional final. The Meadows would have a dominant game and advanced 3-0 into the regional championship game.

In Las Vegas, the Mustangs hosted the game, where Moapa Valley would only win a set against The Meadows and won the regional championship game.

But both the Mustangs and Moapa Valley advanced to the state playoffs to play against northern Nevada schools.

State championship

In the state playoffs, The Meadows had the advantage of being the No. 1 southern team as they played No. 2 Fernley. Meanwhile, Moapa Valley had an uphill challenge as it faced off against the No. 1 northern Nevada school, Elko.

For the state championship, both Southern Nevada teams would defeat the northern Nevada teams to play once again, but this time for the state championship.

The Meadows did even better than they did at the regional championship game. In the first set, Moapa Valley was close at 25-18 but would still lose their highest scoring set. The Mustangs would win their next two sets for the Class 3A volleyball state championship trophy.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Class A Pahrump Turkey Toss winner Lathan Dilger fi ...
The NSHP Turkey Toss results
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The NSHP held a Thanksgiving themed horseshoe pitching tournament before the holidays where cold winds didn’t impact the results.

Pahrump Valley’s Austin Alvarez (33) runs the ball down the center against four SLAM pla ...
Pahrump Valley football season over
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojan’s success brought them to the regional playoffs and nearly into the state championship, but were cut short after losing the the top team in the league in their semifinals game.

Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) (left) and Rhett Swaner (1) (right) hug after the season ends for P ...
Fall Pahrump Valley sports comes to an end
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Trojans football were the last to team to stay in the post-season, but that all came to an end after losing to SLAM in the semifinals.

Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) (center) shouts "Let's go!" after the national anthem bef ...
Pahrump Valley advances to the semifinals
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

After a 48-40 victory for the Trojans, the Pahrump team is advancing to the semifinals against the No. 1 team in the league, Sports Leadership and Management.

Randy Stout won the Groupies tournament of the November Pahrump 500 Club's bowling event on Sun ...
Pahrump 500 Club: November results
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Over $600 were spread out over three tournaments and two side pots on Sunday