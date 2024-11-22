Pahrump Valley girls volleyball miss the playoffs but improved

Although the Trojan’s girls volleyball team missed out on the playoffs this year the girls improved their league record after ending 6-6, a one improvement compared to last season.

Pahrump Valley (right) Marayah Walley (2) hits the ball over the net over to the Mater Academy East Las Vegas players on August 10, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Heavenly Ware (1) hits the ball over the net over to the Mater Academy East Las Vegas players on August 10, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team huddles to listen to their coaches for their first game against Mater Academy East Las Vegas players on August 10, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans volleyball team missed out on the chance to participate in the regional playoffs this season.

Pahrump Valley finished with a 6-6 record in the 3A Mountain league, which is the same standing score as Sloan Canyon, who advanced to the regional playoffs. The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association gave the No. 4 slot to Sloan Canyon.

Although the Trojans were not able to advance into the regional playoffs, the division and Pahrump Valley improved. Last season, the Trojans were able to make it to the playoffs with a league record of 5-7.

The Trojans did not make the playoffs, but four other Mountain league teams did get to go against four Desert league teams for a chance at the state playoffs.

Regional outcome

The NIAA Class 3A Southern Region Girls Volleyball Playoffs started with eight teams and ended up with one winner.

After the quarterfinals, only half the Mountain league teams, The Meadows and Boulder City, advanced to the semifinals, while SLAM Academy and Sloan Canyon were eliminated.

The No. 1 Mustangs would play against No. 2 Desert league Virgin Valley, while No. 2 Boulder City would face off against No. 1 Moapa Valley for the semifinals. Although the Eagles would put up a good fight, the match ended 3-2 and Moapa Valley took the leap into the regional final. The Meadows would have a dominant game and advanced 3-0 into the regional championship game.

In Las Vegas, the Mustangs hosted the game, where Moapa Valley would only win a set against The Meadows and won the regional championship game.

But both the Mustangs and Moapa Valley advanced to the state playoffs to play against northern Nevada schools.

State championship

In the state playoffs, The Meadows had the advantage of being the No. 1 southern team as they played No. 2 Fernley. Meanwhile, Moapa Valley had an uphill challenge as it faced off against the No. 1 northern Nevada school, Elko.

For the state championship, both Southern Nevada teams would defeat the northern Nevada teams to play once again, but this time for the state championship.

The Meadows did even better than they did at the regional championship game. In the first set, Moapa Valley was close at 25-18 but would still lose their highest scoring set. The Mustangs would win their next two sets for the Class 3A volleyball state championship trophy.

