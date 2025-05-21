Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club held their May 3-6-9 Singles Tournament at the Nugget Bowling Center

After adding 19 more bowlers to the circuit, the PVTBC club had 96 bowlers come out to compete.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Barry Holmes won the Scratch Side Pot.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times PVTBC tournament director Debbie Varner organized the 3-6-9 Singles Tournament.

May 21, 2025 - 4:03 am

Over the past weekend, the PVTBC bowling club concluded their 3-6-9 Singles Tournament at the Nugget Bowling Center.

According to the tournament’s director Debbie Varner, 96 bowlers made up last week’s competition, which is 19 more bowlers than last month’s tournament.

Some of the tournament’s newest members include the following participants: Ralph Kintzer, Tim Lookabill, Sheryl Carder, Frank Grissom, Norman Clash, James Pope and Jennifer Gillmer.

Special recognition is extended to Jan Sawyer for her assistance at the check-in desk and to Larry Tobey for helping sell 50/50 tickets.

The following Division A bowlers split $510 in prize money based on their final placings.

Barry Latislaw: 116, 279, 247, 223, 204, 865 $ 76

Randy Breneman: 170, 215, 232, 235, 193, 852 $72

Will Piper: 129, 254, 229, 236, 204, 848 $62

Christine Limanen: 194, 217, 205, 226, 174, 842 $52

Janet Hansen: 186, 223, 225, 199, 185, 833 $42

Keith Nelson: 91, 268, 233, 237, 214, 829 $38

Randy Stout: 156, 224, 213, 234, 197, 827 $35

Ed Poland: 129, 237, 225, 232, 198, 823 $30

Daryl Lasky: 102, 222, 258, 232, 198, 814 $25

Ralph Kintzer: 191, 182, 182, 259, 170, 814 $25

Annette Attebery: 164, 233, 202, 214, 179, 813 $20

Mark Hansen: 178, 225, 226, 178, 170, 807 $18

Emily Fronk: 178, 217, 217, 190, 188, 802 $15

The following Division B bowlers split $450 in prize money based on their final placings.

James Pope: 280, 225, 213, 158, 154, 876 $75

George Longmire: 199, 257, 204, 212, 199, 872 $60

Orpha Lasky: 229, 209, 212, 216, 159, 866 $55

Crystal Hampton: 318, 162, 195, 180, 157, 855 $50

Keith Schwartz: 221, 191, 215, 214, 165, 841 $45

Stephen DeCena: 226, 172, 215, 221, 170, 834 $40

Cathy Schultz: 291, 168, 201, 159, 148, 819 $ 35

James Winquist: 288, 147, 165, 216, 135, 816 $30

Donna Lee: 299, 160, 175, 178, 155, 812 $25

Tim Lookabill: 224, 203, 177, 206, 165, 810 $20

Jeri Riley: 280, 166, 215, 147, 125, 808 $15

The following HDCP Side Pot bowlers split $410 in prize money based on their final placings.

James Pope: 280, 225, 213, 158, 154, 876 $42

George Longmire: 199, 257, 204, 212, 199 872 $38

Orpha Lasky: 229, 209, 212, 216, 159, 866 $36

Barry Latislaw: 116, 279, 247, 223, 204, 865 $34

Crystal Hampton: 318, 162, 195, 180, 157, 855 $32

Randy Breneman: 170, 215, 232, 235, 193, 852 $30

Will Piper: 129, 254, 229, 236, 204, 848 $26

Christine Limanen: 194, 217, 205, 226, 174 842 $23

Keith Schwartz: 221, 191, 215, 214, 165, 841 $20

Stephen DeCena: 226, 172, 215, 221, 170, 834 $18

Janet Hansen: 186, 223, 225, 199, 185, 833 $16

Keith Nelson: 91, 268, 233, 237, 214, 829 $14

Randy Stout: 156, 224, 213, 234, 197, 827 $13

Ed Poland: 129, 237, 225, 232, 198, 823 $12

Cathy Schultz: 291, 168, 201, 159, 148, 819 $11

James Winquist: 288, 147, 165, 216, 135, 816 $ 10

Daryl Lasky: 102, 222, 258, 232, 198, 814 $8.50

Ralph Kintzer: 191, 182, 182, 259, 170, 814 $8.50

Annette Attebery: 164, 233, 202, 214, 179, 813 $7

Donna Lee: 299, 160, 175, 178, 155, 812 $6

Tim Lookabill: 224, 203, 177, 206, 165, 810 $5

The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $410 in prize money based on their final placings.

Barry Holmes: 245, 246, 280, 232, 771 $35

Barry Latislaw: 279, 247, 223, 204, 749 $33

Keith Nelson: 268, 233, 237, 214, 738 $28

Jerry Newman: 254, 235, 247, 223, 736 $23

Kalani Cambra: 244, 260, 211, 192, 715 $18

Daryl Lasky: 222, 258, 232, 198, 712 $13

Ed Poland: 237, 225, 232, 198, 694 $11

Perry Fugit: 221, 234, 238, 160, 693 $8.50

John Ventimiglia: 213, 237, 225, 181, 675 $8

George Longmire: 257, 204, 212, 199, 673 $7.50

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.