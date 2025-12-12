Pahump Valley High School sports scoreboard

Pahrump Valley High School junior Riley Saldana drive in for a layup against Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas's senior Bethel Birru. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PAHRUMP VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL

TEAM — OVERALL — 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Virgin Valley; 5-1, 2-0

The Meadows; 4-1, 2-0

GV Christian; 2-1, 2-1

Boulder City; 3-1, 1-1

Moapa Valley; 2-4, 1-1

Pahrump Valley; 1-3, 1-1

Coral Academy; 1-2, 0-1

Cristo Rey; 0-3, 0-3

Junior Lucas Gavenda leads the Trojans with 22.7 points per game as they prepare to head into tournament season following their away game against Virgin Valley this Friday.

Pahrump Valley will play in the HBCU Tournament in Las Vegas beginning Dec. 20, with a schedule to be determined.

Friday, Dec. 5

Sloan Canyon 69, Pahrump Valley 61

Monday, Dec. 8

Pahrump Valley 56, Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas 47

Wednesday, Dec. 10

GV Christian 65, Pahrump Valley 40

PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS BASKETBALL

TEAM — OVERALL — 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Moapa Valley; 6-0, 2-0

Boulder City; 3-1, 2-0

Virgin Valley; 4-2, 2-0

Coral Academy; 2-1, 1-1

Pahrump Valley; 2-1, 1-1

The Meadows; 0-3, 0-2

Cristo Rey; 0-3, 0-2

Amplus Academy; 0-3, 0-2

Riley Saldana logged 19 points and seven rebounds Wednesday to lead the Trojans past Amplus Academy 50-4. Saldana leads the team with 15 points per game. After traveling to take on Virgin Valley this Friday, Pahrump will play in the Holiday Shootout tournament Dec. 18-20 at Bullhead City, Ariz., with a schedule to be determined. Head coach Bob Hopkins is one win away from 650 career wins.

Monday, Dec. 8

Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas 42, Pahrump Valley 30

Wednesday, Dec, 10

Pahrump Valley 50, Amplus Academy 4

PAHRUMP VALLEY FLAG FOOTBALL

TEAM — OVERALL — 4A MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clark; 4-0; 0-0

Spring Valley; 2-0; 0-0

Sierra Vista; 3-1; 0-0

Amplus Academy; 1-2; 0-0

Democracy Prep; 1-3; 0-0

Durango; 0-1; 0-0

Pahrump Valley; 0-2; 0-0

Bonanza; 0-4; 0-0

Western; 0-4; 0-0

The Trojans continue to look for the first win of their inaugural season after a 34-0 road loss to Chaparral on Monday.

Pahrump Valley will resume regular-season play at SLAM! Nevada at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 15. The game will be played at the Russell Road Recreation Complex located at 5901 E Russell Rd, Henderson, NV 89015.

Monday, Dec. 8

Chaparral 34, Pahrump Valley 0

Monday, Dec. 15

Pahrump Valley at SLAM! Nevada, 5 p.m.