PHOTOS: Boys soccer prevails against Cristo Rey St. Viator

The PVHS boys soccer team is off to a hot start this 2025 fall season as they defeated league rivals in comeback fashion.

Members of the Pahrump Valley Varsity men's soccer program celebrate after holding Cristo Rey St. Viator scoreless for nearly a period and a half to solidify the win. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School varsity junior midfielder TC Hone advances the ball against Cristo Rey St. Viator during the first league game of the fall season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School varsity soccer players Xavier Leon, Kohlzin Park, Henry Nunez Manzo and keeper Cayden Cowley come together to stop a game tying goal and solidify the win against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Roberto Gonzalez #30 and Ulisses Alvarez-Castillo #17 celebrate following Gonzalez's first score of the match against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School midfielder Roberto Gonzalez finishes his shot to tie the game at one against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School varsity soccer sophomore midfielder Roberto Gonzalez gears up for a shot on goal against Cristo Rey St.Viator in the first game of the fall 2025 season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School boys varsity soccer team gathers for a team prayer before taking on Cristo Rey St. Viator on the road for the first game of the 2025-2026 season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore midfielder Randall Pangilinan noticed a weakness in his opponents’ defense that proved to be a deciding factor for the Trojans last Thursday in North Las Vegas.

Tied at 1-1 with Cristo Rey St. Viator in the 71st minute, Pangilinan approached head coach Andrew Norton with a strong suggestion to change the team’s offensive player formations.

As a result of the shift, senior defender Henry Nunez Manzo was able to get a touch pass off to sophomore midfielder Roberto Gonzalez, who then notched it in past the diving Cristo goalkeeper to give the Trojans a go-ahead 2-1 lead.

In turn, the Trojans captured their first season and league wins of the year as the Royals could not sustain the sheer amount of substitutions available against them.

“We made that change purely based off his suggestion, and it paid off in a big way,” Norton said. “We moved some of our stronger players that are ball controllers that we originally had up front and moved them back toward the center to hold that control. We then moved some of our speed up front, so as they were getting tired, we could send it through.”

Battling temperatures nearing 110 degrees, player fatigue played a huge role in both sides’ stamina.

In the 32nd minute of play, Cristo Rey St. Viator took a 1-0 lead after launching a shot from the right flank that just extended past the outstretched fingers of Trojan goalkeeper Cayden Cowley. Cowley was a force to be reckoned with, as the senior recorded six saves.

The Trojans roared back quickly in response to the Royals’ goal with one of their own by none other than sophomore midfielder Roberto Gonzalez.

“I got the speed so I could just catch up to the body and send it through,” Gonzalez said. “I just look for the open space, and then if they were marking me, I would just say send it through.”

Three minutes later, Gonzalez tied the game with a shot from the right flank that just found the back left of the net following an assist from junior Ryan Nunez Manzo.

“This is a team historically that we have struggled with year after year after year, so it’s good to not only get the win, but to come from behind to get that win with the free subs,” Norton said.

Working against the referees, who wouldn’t call clock stoppage for the 8-plus times the Royals went down with an “injury”, the Trojans’ nine fresh substitutes off the bench against the Royals’ three proved to be overpowering.

“We have coach Cowley, who is dedicated to serving as our conditioning coach, so our conditioning regimen is the same every single day,” Norton said. “Tonight it felt like they really came out and gave it their all. To start off with a win with only five practices, that’s a really good feeling I think for everybody here.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.