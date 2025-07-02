PHOTOS: Jace Jepson headed to Rodeo Nationals

A BBQ brisket fundraiser hosted on July 5th at the Pahrump VFW Post 10054 will be held to help send local rodeo superstar Jace Jepson to nationals in Wyoming.

A list of donors that donated to the rodeo fundraiser. (Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Jace Jepson competes in the team roping event at the 2024 Cinch Nationals High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming. (Beth Jepson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Jace Jepson gets ready to compete at the 2024 Cinch Nationals High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming. (Beth Jepson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

For Pahrump Valley High School Junior Jace Jepson, rodeo has been in his blood since he was a toddler.

Last year, Jepson earned the reserve champion header title in team roping with partner Kade McKnight at the Cinch Nationals High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Jepson placed seventh in calf roping and won fifth place in the second round of steer wrestling.

“Every new season has its challenges, but this rodeo season has been a good one,” Jepson said. “I believe I have a really good chance at doing very well at nationals this year.”

On this year’s trip to Gillette, Wyoming, Jace is looking to claim even more titles but is in need of the community’s support. To help offset the costs of travel, Pahrump VFW Post 10054 will be hosting a BBQ brisket dinner fundraiser with live music and raffles on July 5 at 5 p.m.

Far from a walk in the park to maintain the rodeo season’s yearly costs, Jace’s mother Beth explained a full season can range upward of $50,000.

“It takes about that a year to go up and down the road for your maintenance, for veterinarian help, for your horseshoeing, for the feed and for just pure maintenance,” Beth Jepson said. “So a lot of times people love the trophies but they really depend on that money to get them up and down the road.”

Pahrump Valley High School rodeo director Buddy Krebs said the club aims to raise an additional $11,000 to get Jace to Wyoming for the Cinch Nationals High School Finals Rodeo.

Sponsorships for the BBQ brisket fundraiser include: Pahrump VFW Post 10054, Area 51 Fireworks, Artesian Cellars Winery, Balls Out Awards, Home Depot, Lowside Cigars, Death Valley Marketplace, Desert Cane Distillery, Brazzen High Desert, Hubbster Apparel & Embroidery, Pahrump Kiwanis Club, Pahrump Rotary Club, Rusty Nail Country Creations & Rafter S Sign Co, Jam Rafter Signs, Shadow Mountain Feed, Star Nursery, Tractor Supply, Walmart and Westfield Jewelers.

“All the proceeds go to send them to nationals. And if anybody would like to make a donation to them going that would be appreciated also,” Krebs said. “People looking to donate can drop that off at the front of the VFW. We will be having another wingspan style raffle where you spread your arms out as wide as you can and that’ll be the number of raffle tickets you get for $20.”

Growing up watching his brother Garrett compete in rodeo, Jace was almost immediately drawn to the sport. Starting roping at age three, Jace got the opportunity in 2023 as a freshman to compete with his older brother in the Cinch Nationals High School Finals Rodeo after qualifying in state.

To qualify for the finals, competitors are required to compete in a minimum of 10 rodeos in Nevada, with seven of their top performances used to factor eligibility for the state finals. From there, they must finish in the top four in the state to qualify for nationals.

“You can ask them anytime, that Jace has looked up to Garrett as a leader for a long time,” Beth Jepson said. “Jace is that way too, but he’s still young so he definitely puts his brother on the highest pedestal. Because his brother has since gone to college at Central Arizona College, he had to learn that it’s a lot of self-doing. He has to take it upon himself to go ride his horses, to go get the hay. There’s not just all messing around.”

Fully stepping into his own the last two years away from his brother Garrett, Jace has shifted his focus away from calf roping and team roping to steer wrestling skills, an event he said looked fun during junior high school.

“What inspired me to steer wrestle was watching all of the pro guys as a little kid and from there on I always thought it was fun,” Jepson said. “In junior high school during chute dogging I was able to build up my confidence to try it off the back of a horse.”

In this year’s journey back to Wyoming, Jepson will be competing in team roping, tie-down roping and steer wrestling events at nationals.

“I have been working on every step and every move I make to make sure my runs are successful,” Jepson said.

With a full year left to improve his game following this year’s nationals, Jepson’s mother Beth said he looks to continue his rodeo career in college but said Jace isn’t quite sure yet where he will end up going to school.

“He ended up placing I believe sixth in the world in tie-down and was named the all-around reserve champion cowboy as well,” Beth Jepson said. “You can’t tell people enough thanks that want to help. We’re all patriots at heart, and these kids are our future of America. They work hard, they are respectful and they are raised that way.”

As Jace gears up to pack his bags for Wyoming later this week, the junior said he has been working on every step to make sure his runs are successful.

“My favorite thing about rodeo would be the challenges and responsibilities of it that play a big part in this everyday journey we call life,” Jepson said. “It means a lot to me because I wouldn’t be able to do this without the help and support of all these people.”

Taking a village, Beth credited rodeo director Krebs and his wife Shawna for their work in and out of the arena.

“Buddy and Shawna have been absolutely amazing in keeping all of this going. I couldn’t quite thank them enough,” Beth Jepson said. “He does try to reach out to sponsors even throughout the year.”

For more information, contact rodeo club director Buddy Krebs at 775-277-0064.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

Fundraiser to send Jace Jepson to the Cinch Nationals High School Finals Rodeo

■ Saturday, July 5

■ 5 p.m. to closing

■ Pahrump VFW Post 10054

■ 4651 Homestead Road, Pahrump