PHOTOS: Local Bowling legend honored for work off the lanes

Local Pahrump resident Randy Gulley is known throughout the states and his community for his legendary prestigious bowling accolades.

Recently, Randy and his brother David earned their 50th year pins marking 50 years of the United States Bowling Congress play. Only 355 bowlers have received this honor since 1901.

But what many don’t know much about is Randy’s immense contributions to bowling in media over the decades.

On May 7, Gulley was inducted into the Luby Hall of Fame at the 2025 USBC Convention held at South Point Hotel and Casino. Given by the International Bowling Media Association, the award is decorated as the most prestigious bowling media award to earn, recognizing individuals who have made a distinguished contribution to bowling in print, broadcast, telecast or photographic coverage over a period of at least ten years.

“I’m in the Colorado State Hall of Fame and the Pikes Peak Hall of Fame for performance for bowling in Colorado. It doesn’t happen to everybody for sure,” Gulley said. “It kind of a took me by surprise when I was voted in. I went ‘whoa!’. That was kind of a very satisfying moment. It felt like somebody finally said, ‘Hey, we know what you’re doing’.”

Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Gulley has traveled his whole life and seen most 0f the country throughout his bowling endeavors.

Spending a good portion of his adult life in Colorado following his 32 years of work for the U.S. Army’s Department of Defense, Gulley is no stranger to being a leader.

Having served on the March Air Force Bowling Center Advisory Committee from 1981-1989, Gulley also worked on the Colorado Springs Bowling Association Board from 1991-2006. Gulley served as an administrative director at Federation Internationale des Quillers (FIQ) for a year in Colorado Springs and was the Colorado State United States Bowling Congress president from 2007-08. The veteran also served as the Colorado High School Bowling Federation President from 2008-10.

During his media journalist work in Colorado, Gulley did the unthinkable: he didn’t charge a dime.

“I’ve been taking photos since I was 12-years-old. I did everything for free in Colorado and I’ve never charged anybody a penny,” Gulley said. “I was the head staff writer for the Colorado Bowler and never accepted a dime.”

Since coming to Pahrump after moving to North Las Vegas in 2013, Gulley has competed in and helped photograph many of the local PVTBC and Pahrump Valley 500 clubs events.

Nowadays, Randy can be seen quite often being supportive to the town’s local bowling events while never forgetting to recoginize someone’s birthday on Facebook.

“It’s a shame bowling it isn’t considered as big of a sport. Some of these people go, ‘Well, it’s not a sport,’” Gulley said. “Go out and bowl the damn thing one time, see if it’s not a sport. Go bowl three games.”

