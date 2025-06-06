NSHPA series pitchers battle the heat in Mike Norton Memorial Tournament
After a long hot morning, the NSHPA Horseshoe Series wrapped up their local tournament held at Petrack Park Horseshoe Courts.
Last Saturday, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association wrapped up their Mike Norton Memorial Tournament at the Petrack Park horseshoes courts.
Despite the 90-degree heat, 12 competitors that were divided into two classes of six gave it their best. Frank Medina from Pahrump was the winner of the NSHPA 50/50 raffle.
Special thanks to directors Mike and Stacie Nicosia and the Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoes Club for hosting the event.
Class A Tournament Champions
First place: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump 4W 1L
Second place: Jim Magda, Henderson 3W 2L
Third place: Mark Kaczmarek, Pahrump 3W 2L
Class B Tournament Champions
First place: Frank Medina, Pahrump 5W 0L
Second place: Dan Dunn, Summerlin 3W 2L
Third place: Dennis Anderson, Pahrump 3W 2L
