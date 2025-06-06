79°F
Sports

NSHPA series pitchers battle the heat in Mike Norton Memorial Tournament

Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NSHPA pitchers gather following the Mike Norton Memorial Tournament.
Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lathan (Rebel) Dilger poses with his winning patch.
Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Results from the Mike Norton Memorial Class A pitchers.
Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Results from the Mike Norton Memorial Class B pitchers.
A Royal Slam of turkeys
PVHS Soccer starts summer camp conditioning
PHOTOS: PVHS Football returns to the practice field
PHOTOS: Trojans compete in Nevada Preps Future Stars invitational
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
June 6, 2025 - 4:36 am
 
Updated June 6, 2025 - 5:10 am

Last Saturday, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association wrapped up their Mike Norton Memorial Tournament at the Petrack Park horseshoes courts.

Despite the 90-degree heat, 12 competitors that were divided into two classes of six gave it their best. Frank Medina from Pahrump was the winner of the NSHPA 50/50 raffle.

Special thanks to directors Mike and Stacie Nicosia and the Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoes Club for hosting the event.

Class A Tournament Champions

First place: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump 4W 1L

Second place: Jim Magda, Henderson 3W 2L

Third place: Mark Kaczmarek, Pahrump 3W 2L

Class B Tournament Champions

First place: Frank Medina, Pahrump 5W 0L

Second place: Dan Dunn, Summerlin 3W 2L

Third place: Dennis Anderson, Pahrump 3W 2L

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X

