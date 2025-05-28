PHOTOS: NSHPA wrap up Jim Butler days tournament in Tonopah
The sun heats up as the NSHPA starts to enter midseason.
Traveling last Saturday, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association weathered some windy sprinkles in the Jim Butler Days sanctioned tournament.
Held at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah, the event featured some spinning 60’s classic rock by DJ Matt Jose and Ken Jose provided pizza following the event.
Class A Tournament Champions
First place: Jim Magda, Henderson 5/W 1/L
Second place: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump 4/W 2/L
Third place: Dennis Andersen, Pahrump 3/W 3/L
Class B Tournament Champions
First place: Natalie Dilger, Pahrump 4/W 0/L
Second place: Lance Hahaj, Round Mountain 1/W 3/L
Third place: Ken Jose, Tonopah 1/W 3/L
A special thank you is extended by the NSHPA to Joni Eastley and the Jim Butler Days Committee for their support and loyal support over the years.
The Mike Norton Memorial NSHPA tournament will be held in Pahrump on May 31st at Petrack Park.
