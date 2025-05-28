PHOTOS: Pahrump Community Pool opened over the Memorial Day weekend

The soft opening was held on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and thanks to the Valley Electric Association, admission was free.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Local children enjoy the open pool at the Pahrump Community Pool over the Memorial Day weekend.

Just in time for heat watch warnings, the Pahrump Community Pool opened its doors to visitors over the Memorial Day weekend.

Scheduled to be open through Labor Day, the soft opening was held on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. for open swim only.

Thanks to the Valley Electric Association, swimmers were permitted in for free to bask in the sun and the pool’s opening day debut.

The Pahrump Community Swimming Pool, located at 150 N. Highway 160, is a 6-lane, 25-yard outdoor pool that features lap swim, recreational swimming, social/special events, swim classes and water exercise classes.

Starting earlier this week, the pool reverted back to its normal hours for adult swim (open to anyone 18 and older) from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily and open swim from noon to 6 p.m.

This upcoming weekend, due in part to graduation, the pool on Friday, May 30 will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. but will be closed on Saturday, May 31.

For small children under the age of six, a wading pool is available for them and their accompanying parent or guardian.

Children under 11-years-old choosing not to participate in the water activities must be accompanied by a parent/guardian over the age of 18.

Fees for the pool include the following: Family passes $35, general admission $.50, single passes $20, swim lessons $30, additional student $20. Food and drinks will not be permitted in the pool area.

Reservations can be made for special events and are available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday following regular pool hours.

Contact Courtney Kenney at 775-727-2825 or email cdkenney@pahrumpnv.gov for more information.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.