PHOTOS: PVHS Football returns to the practice field

After several months of anticipation, the summer football program is back to work.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS wide receiver and defensive back go after the ball in the end zone.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS head coach Thom Walker talks to the varsity team following the first practice of the 2025-2026 school year.

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times PVHS coaches get the athletes stretched and ready to go prior to running through drills.

The boys of summer are back in action as the Pahrump Valley High School football program hosted its first session of its pre-season workout series.

Meeting at the PVHS football field Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., the boys are returning to basics on building team chemistry and learning new offensive line blocking and wide receiver routes.

This year, the Trojans varsity team is welcoming two new coaches to the squad with lineman coach George Baker and defensive lineman coach Darius Johnson.

Previously, Baker served as a coach at Liberty High School in Henderson. Johnson was a defensive end at UNLV and currently plays professional indoor football for the Arizona Wranglers.

Offensive coordinator Toby Henry rejoins the program after last year leading one of the most explosive offensives in the state with Kayne Horibe, who returns as quarterback.

“We had a good turnout by the young guys coming in and our returners. So we’re looking forward to it,” Trojans head coach Thom Walker said. “We’re going to be running multiple offenses. We put a lot on them, but we got some highly intelligent young men who work hard in the weight room, and we’re looking forward to the success they’re going to have this year.”

After a group warm up, the young men split into individual groups for an hour based off their skilled positions. Receivers faced off in the end zone while the linemen ran through multiple blocking schemes with Coach Walker.

“Getting these young men to buy in and understanding when you’re tired, that’s when the work really pays off. They’re starting to figure it out, though,” Walker said. “We will do some seven on sevens this Friday. We’re going to Durango, and then we’re just going to try to pick up some other teams throughout summer, and then we’ll get into camps with full pads in July.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com.