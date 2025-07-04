PHOTOS: PVHS Womens Golf “Glow Ball” tournament fundraiser knocks it in

Sierra McKillips counts the money at the end of the night's event where the PVHS Women’s Golf Program raised about $1700. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Golfers get close to finishing up their drives near the illuminated flagstick (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Golfers use their camera phone lights and flashlights to help their teammates locate the ball to tee off. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Golfers take off to the next hole at Lakeview Executive Golf Course. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The pond at Lakeview Executive Golf Course before the sun begins to set. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Hole 1 at the Lakeview Executive Golf Course before sun down at the Glow Ball PVHS Women's Golf fundraiser. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Glow Ball event organizer and PVHS Girl’s Golf head coach Sierra McKillips instructs participants on how the event will play out. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Glow Ball participants found out a headlamp is the way to go during the event. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School’s new girls golf head coach Sierra McKillips admitted Saturday night that she was a bit nervous coming into the team’s “Glow Golf” event at Lakeview Executive Golf Course.

McKillips found her nerves would quickly ease upon delivering a brave welcoming speech in front of about 50 participants eager to tee off.

Only expecting about 30 people to show, McKillips said that she was, “super happy with the turnout we got.” After paying the Lakeview Executive Golf Course green fees, the PVHS girls golf program raised about $1,700 from the event.

The following organizations contributed in sponsoring the event for $50 a hole: Sheryl Hunter, Classic Realty; Samantha Alterio, The Ridge Realty; Molly Clark, Classic Realty; Tutors Across America; Robin Holseth Law office; Heather Battaglia, Premier Mortgage Resources; Security 1st Title; L & J Pool Services; H & S Concrete; SRC Semel Risk Consultants LLC.; NyE Communities Coalition; Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley; Lisa Hafen; the Fitzgibbons family; Ryan Muccio; Heather LLC; and All Fired Up LLC.

“A lot of people who came to play this tournament have already mentioned their excitement for our next one. It just shows that our community gathered together to support our team,” McKillips said. “I even had a past player’s parent come and they donated to sponsor the team. It’s just really heartwarming to see our whole community and they’re out there having a blast.”

Arriving an hour prior to sundown and tee time, golfers filed in their decked-out glow stick golf carts and caddie bags.

Inside the clubhouse, there were multiple gift baskets that had been donated by members of the community.

“I was really excited to get this started and I kind of didn’t know what I was getting myself into. So I’m super thankful for all the sponsors who stepped up. We’ve had people donate goodie bags and glow sticks and sponsor glow balls,” McKillips said. “I’m really thankful for those people who did that. Even my mom stepped in and helped donate baskets. It was a lot to do, but we got it done. My assistant coach, Danielle, was a huge help with all of the different gift baskets.”

As the sun began to gently ease its way down shortly after 8:10 p.m., participants were tasked with having to make contact with their glow balls in nearly pitch-darkness.

“People were really laid-back and easy-going and they were just happy that they got their own glow balls,” McKillips said. “Once they knew that they could program them from their phones they started having a lot of fun with it.”

Following the event, McKillips said the Lakeview Golf Course staff did a wonderful job of setting up the nine-course holes with vibrant illuminated flashing flagsticks.

With many more participants this year than McKillips was anticipating, plans for extending the next Glow Golf event to 18 holes instead of nine are in the works.

The player with the highest score of the tournament was also awarded a two-hour private golf lesson with coach McKillips.

The winners of the lowest score were Lisa Hafen and PVHS girls golf Reagan Saldana.

“I could accommodate way more instead of stacking holes. I’ve seen some backup, but not a ton. And everyone pretty much gave this feeling of ‘be kind to one another’ and support one another’s journey,” McKillips said. “It’s super heartwarming to know that my community is backing not just my team, but like me and my my assistant coach, we grew up here. We went through the ranks here and so we want to do as much as possible for our team, and it’s just really kind and yeah, I just love giving back to my community.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.