PHOTOS: SNHPS series concludes Jim Butler Days Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament
After battling the humid weather, pitchers in multiple divisions came away victorious.
This past Saturday, the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament concluded play at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah.
Weather was a bit nicer for the event than the day prior as a slight breeze kept temperatures in the 70’s and low 80’s. Eight teams took to the pits to compete in a Round Robin format.
With $1,000 in prize money and $300 in entry money handed out, pitchers came ready to throw their best stuff.
In a four-way tie at the end of the seventh round, teams Danielle and Polly, Larry and Rob, Rebel and Stephen and TJ and Mitch finished the playoff series with a four-team Round Robin.
The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Don Brown, receiving $50 in prize money.
Special thanks to the sponsors of the event: Leeward Renewable Energy, Goins Farmers Insurance, Stewart Title, American Family Insurance, Pahrump Valley Storage, Smokin J’s BBQ, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing.
Tournament Champions 8/W 2/L $325 each
Division One: TJ Grose, Henderson
Division Two: Mitch Bashar, Silver Peak
Second Place 7/W 3/L $200 each
Division One: Lathan Dilger, Pahrump
Division Two: Stephen Lamar, Pahrump
Third Place 6/W 4/L $125
Division One: Larry Workman, Henderson
Division Two: Rob Wethern, Reno
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.
Up next
The SNHPS Hi-Lo Doubles Horseshoe Tournament in Pahrump will be on July 4, at the Petrack Park horseshoe courts.