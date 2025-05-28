PHOTOS: SNHPS series concludes Jim Butler Days Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament

After battling the humid weather, pitchers in multiple divisions came away victorious.

Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers TJ Grose and Mitch Bashar took first place in the latest NHSPS tournament.

Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitcher Don Brown loads back and lets a horseshoe fly.

Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The SNHPS gathers together following the conclusion of the Jim Butler Days Tournament held in Tonopah.

Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Trophies from the SNHPS Jim Butler Days Tournament wait to be collected by participating pitchers.

This past Saturday, the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament concluded play at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah.

Weather was a bit nicer for the event than the day prior as a slight breeze kept temperatures in the 70’s and low 80’s. Eight teams took to the pits to compete in a Round Robin format.

With $1,000 in prize money and $300 in entry money handed out, pitchers came ready to throw their best stuff.

In a four-way tie at the end of the seventh round, teams Danielle and Polly, Larry and Rob, Rebel and Stephen and TJ and Mitch finished the playoff series with a four-team Round Robin.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Don Brown, receiving $50 in prize money.

Special thanks to the sponsors of the event: Leeward Renewable Energy, Goins Farmers Insurance, Stewart Title, American Family Insurance, Pahrump Valley Storage, Smokin J’s BBQ, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing.

Tournament Champions 8/W 2/L $325 each

Division One: TJ Grose, Henderson

Division Two: Mitch Bashar, Silver Peak

Second Place 7/W 3/L $200 each

Division One: Lathan Dilger, Pahrump

Division Two: Stephen Lamar, Pahrump

Third Place 6/W 4/L $125

Division One: Larry Workman, Henderson

Division Two: Rob Wethern, Reno

Up next

The SNHPS Hi-Lo Doubles Horseshoe Tournament in Pahrump will be on July 4, at the Petrack Park horseshoe courts.