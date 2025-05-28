75°F
PHOTOS: SNHPS series concludes Jim Butler Days Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament

Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Trophies from the SNHPS Jim Butler Days Tournament wait to be collected by participating pitchers.
Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The SNHPS gathers together following the conclusion of the Jim Butler Days Tournament held in Tonopah.
Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitcher Don Brown loads back and lets a horseshoe fly.
Rebel Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers TJ Grose and Mitch Bashar took first place in the latest NHSPS tournament.
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
May 28, 2025 - 4:13 am
 

This past Saturday, the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament concluded play at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah.

Weather was a bit nicer for the event than the day prior as a slight breeze kept temperatures in the 70’s and low 80’s. Eight teams took to the pits to compete in a Round Robin format.

With $1,000 in prize money and $300 in entry money handed out, pitchers came ready to throw their best stuff.

In a four-way tie at the end of the seventh round, teams Danielle and Polly, Larry and Rob, Rebel and Stephen and TJ and Mitch finished the playoff series with a four-team Round Robin.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Don Brown, receiving $50 in prize money.

Special thanks to the sponsors of the event: Leeward Renewable Energy, Goins Farmers Insurance, Stewart Title, American Family Insurance, Pahrump Valley Storage, Smokin J’s BBQ, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing.

Tournament Champions 8/W 2/L $325 each

Division One: TJ Grose, Henderson

Division Two: Mitch Bashar, Silver Peak

Second Place 7/W 3/L $200 each

Division One: Lathan Dilger, Pahrump

Division Two: Stephen Lamar, Pahrump

Third Place 6/W 4/L $125

Division One: Larry Workman, Henderson

Division Two: Rob Wethern, Reno

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

