PHOTOS: Trojans compete in Nevada Preps Future Stars invitational

After two days of battling the heat, Tony Whitney and Kayne Horibe displayed impressive performances following the showcase.

Proudly representing Trojans baseball and Pahrump, Tony Whitney and Kayne Horibe were selected to participate in the Nevada Preps Baseball Las Vegas top 2026-2028 prospect games.

Held this week in Morse Stadium at CSN Henderson’s campus, athletes from the 3A, 4A, and 5A divisions displayed their skills while battling the coming summer heat in the two-day event. Graded upon their 60-yard dash times, infield drills, exit velocity off the bat and velocity leaving the hand, both Whitney and Kayne had impressive showings to CSN coaches and scouts.

Day one consisted of mainly fielding drills, cage time, a vision test and live batting practice. Using a device called the “blast motion bat sensor” that wraps on the knob of the bats, the six groups of boys were able to measure their real time bat speed and exit velocity coming off every hit.

For day two, the six teams split up and faced each other in simulated games.

The Pahrump Valley Times caught up with Whitney and Horibe following Day One.

What does it mean to participate in this event and represent Pahrump baseball?

Tony Whitney: Being able to participate in an event like this is an experience for younger players with great talents to represent the 3A division and show there’s plenty of talent in the division.

How was it being out at Morse Stadium and how did it go overall today?

Tony Whitney: It was a great time to be on CSN’s field and seeing the experience as in infielder of the different levels the ball will move on the field. Overall, the day went good and smooth, I felt. I did solid but I know there’s more room to improve my game.

This off-season, some of the boys are playing travel ball. How’s that going?

Tony Whitney: Travel ball is a great thing for players to develop their game and to get them ready for their next high school season.

Our travel team we have right now includes Trojans Kayne Horibe, Dominik Wilson, Vinny Whitney and Cody Fried. Our travel ball team is new to Las Vegas and is named Top Tier Las Vegas.

What does it mean to participate in this event and represent Pahrump baseball?

Kayne Horibe: It means a lot to me. Being able to represent my school and town at one of these big events is a blessing. I’m the underdog when I get there so there’s more room for notice.

How was it being out at Morse Stadium and how did it go overall today?

Kayne Horibe: Being able to play on that field is great, it’s such a beautiful field. Overall, I know I didn’t do my best and could have definitely done better.

This off-season, some of the boys are playing travel ball. How’s that going?

Kayne Horibe: I have a busy summer schedule with both baseball and football going full. I’m playing baseball with the club team (Top Tier Las Vegas) that I attend twice a week and tournaments on the weekends. Football conditioning starts up the first week of June, then there will be a 7-on-7 tournament that I will be attending at Utah Tech. In July, I will be going to SUU for a camp with the entire team.

