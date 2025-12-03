51°F
Pitch perfect tosses lead to big wins at Horseshoe Powwow

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Mikey Workman (left), Randy Salswimmer (middle) and Don Brown (right) proudly display their prize winnings and patches following the conclusion of the Turkey Toss tournament. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Madeline Workman (left), Jim Magda (middle) and Lathan (Rebel) Dilger (right) proudly display their prize winnings and patches following the conclusion of the Turkey Toss tournament. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
December 3, 2025 - 4:40 am
 
Updated December 3, 2025 - 9:02 am

Returning to action last Sunday, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association successfully completed its Pahrump Social Powwow tournament at the Petrack Park horseshoe courts.

With weather that you couldn’t ask more of, in the mid-70’s with no crosswind, two different classes of competitors gave their best pitches.

The winner of the annual NSHPA 50/50 raffle was Don Brown of Pahrump.

Class A Tournament Champion

Jim Magda, Henderson

2nd place: Madeline Workman, Henderson

3rd place: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump

Class B Tournament Champion

Randy Salswimmer, Pahrump

2nd place: Don Brown, Pahrump

3rd place: Mikey Workman, Henderson

With only two tournaments left on the slate for the year, the follow-up NSHPA Mesquite Turkey Trot and the Pahrump Christmas Open on Dec. 13, the year-long season is nearing its close.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

