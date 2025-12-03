Pitch perfect tosses lead to big wins at Horseshoe Powwow
Perfect weather set the stage Sunday as the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association returned to action at Petrack Park.
Returning to action last Sunday, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association successfully completed its Pahrump Social Powwow tournament at the Petrack Park horseshoe courts.
With weather that you couldn’t ask more of, in the mid-70’s with no crosswind, two different classes of competitors gave their best pitches.
The winner of the annual NSHPA 50/50 raffle was Don Brown of Pahrump.
Class A Tournament Champion
Jim Magda, Henderson
2nd place: Madeline Workman, Henderson
3rd place: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump
Class B Tournament Champion
Randy Salswimmer, Pahrump
2nd place: Don Brown, Pahrump
3rd place: Mikey Workman, Henderson
With only two tournaments left on the slate for the year, the follow-up NSHPA Mesquite Turkey Trot and the Pahrump Christmas Open on Dec. 13, the year-long season is nearing its close.
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.