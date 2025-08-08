PVHS boys soccer ready for season

After finishing the year 6-11-1, the team is looking to improve their record and make a playoff push this season.

The Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer team rallies around head coach Andrew Norton during day one of tryouts for the Fall season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Aiming for a playoff push, head coach Andrew Norton has an extensive background in the sport to help bolster the boys this season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Members trying out for the Pahrump Valley High School soccer program warm up with high knee drills at the PVHS soccer field. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School boys’ soccer team officially kicked off its season with tryouts last Saturday morning, drawing a turnout of about 23 players the first day.

Despite a few late arrivals, head coach Andrew Norton is optimistic about the team’s direction and development.

“We’re running a year-round practice squad,” Norton said. “It’s for players who may need more time to grow—mentally, physically, or skill-wise. Rather than cutting them, we keep them involved. They train with us, but don’t travel or suit up unless needed mid-season due to injury or eligibility issues.”

The team boasts 11 returning seniors, several of whom have already embraced leadership responsibilities.

“Guys like Caden Cowley, Henry and Ryan Nunez Manzo did what we expected—led and encouraged younger players,” Norton said. “Some of our now-sophomores are stepping into upperclassman roles early.”

Returning later in the evening for part two of the day’s tryouts, the coaching staff focused on technical drills and reevaluating player positions.

When asked about what he’s most excited about as the season sharply approaches, Norton said the recent Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association realignment of the 3A Southern Mountain and Desert League divisions.

“With the division realignment, things are looking a lot more competitive. Most of the schools are local like us — not those powerhouse charter programs. It really levels the playing field,” Norton said. “And you can see it in our players. Once they realized they’re not facing teams that have been playing 250 games a year together since they were kids, there was a spark. They believe they can compete — and win.”

The Trojans soccer team will start the season away next Thursday on August 14 against Cristo Rey St. Viator at 5:30 p.m. in a league match up.

Cristo Rey St. Viator is located on 2880 N Van Der Meer St, North Las Vegas, NV 89030.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.