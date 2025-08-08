87°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

PVHS boys soccer ready for season

Members trying out for the Pahrump Valley High School soccer program warm up with high knee dri ...
Members trying out for the Pahrump Valley High School soccer program warm up with high knee drills at the PVHS soccer field. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Aiming for a playoff push, head coach Andrew Norton has an extensive background in the sport to ...
Aiming for a playoff push, head coach Andrew Norton has an extensive background in the sport to help bolster the boys this season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer team rallies around head coach Andrew Norton during ...
The Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer team rallies around head coach Andrew Norton during day one of tryouts for the Fall season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
The 2025 Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer team prepares to run a full required mile on the track to ...
PVHS girls soccer program gears for season with tryouts
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association recently moved the boys and girls soccer leag ...
NIAA re-formats 3A soccer divisions through 2027-2028
Pahrump Valley High School Spaghetti Dinner attendants check out donated dessert items to bid o ...
PHOTOS: PVHS Football hosts Spaghetti Dinner and Dessert auction
A total of 72 Pahrump youth soccer players came out to attend the Pahrump Valley High School gi ...
PVHS soccer program hits goal in youth fundraiser
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
August 8, 2025 - 4:40 am
 

The Pahrump Valley High School boys’ soccer team officially kicked off its season with tryouts last Saturday morning, drawing a turnout of about 23 players the first day.

Despite a few late arrivals, head coach Andrew Norton is optimistic about the team’s direction and development.

“We’re running a year-round practice squad,” Norton said. “It’s for players who may need more time to grow—mentally, physically, or skill-wise. Rather than cutting them, we keep them involved. They train with us, but don’t travel or suit up unless needed mid-season due to injury or eligibility issues.”

The team boasts 11 returning seniors, several of whom have already embraced leadership responsibilities.

“Guys like Caden Cowley, Henry and Ryan Nunez Manzo did what we expected—led and encouraged younger players,” Norton said. “Some of our now-sophomores are stepping into upperclassman roles early.”

Returning later in the evening for part two of the day’s tryouts, the coaching staff focused on technical drills and reevaluating player positions.

When asked about what he’s most excited about as the season sharply approaches, Norton said the recent Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association realignment of the 3A Southern Mountain and Desert League divisions.

“With the division realignment, things are looking a lot more competitive. Most of the schools are local like us — not those powerhouse charter programs. It really levels the playing field,” Norton said. “And you can see it in our players. Once they realized they’re not facing teams that have been playing 250 games a year together since they were kids, there was a spark. They believe they can compete — and win.”

The Trojans soccer team will start the season away next Thursday on August 14 against Cristo Rey St. Viator at 5:30 p.m. in a league match up.

Cristo Rey St. Viator is located on 2880 N Van Der Meer St, North Las Vegas, NV 89030.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
The 2025 Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer team prepares to run a full required mile on the track to ...
PVHS girls soccer program gears for season with tryouts
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

On the first official day of Fall sports, the PVHS girls soccer team held their first round of tryouts at the Pahrump Valley High School soccer field.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association recently moved the boys and girls soccer leag ...
NIAA re-formats 3A soccer divisions through 2027-2028
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

After years of competing in the 3A Southern Mountain League, the PVHS soccer programs will now compete in the 3A Southern League.

A total of 72 Pahrump youth soccer players came out to attend the Pahrump Valley High School gi ...
PVHS soccer program hits goal in youth fundraiser
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer program gathered Friday, August 1 at Petrack Park Field C to host 72 youth players in town.

Scott Bispham (left), Brody Blanton (middle) and Thomas Castro (right) stand proud with their b ...
Youth bowlers crowned summer league champions
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

Following eight weeks of competitive play, the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center’s Youth summer league drew to a stellar end.

pvt default image
Boys soccer program optimistic for playoffs
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

PVHS boys soccer head coach Andrew Norton discusses the upcoming 2025 season and plans for the program.