PVHS girls flag football meets fundraiser goal during Fall Festival

The new PVHS girls flag football program was able to raise nearly $2100 in profit to help them lower costs of the upcoming winter season.

Pahrump Valley High School’s newest sanctioned sports team is off to an impressive start—not on the field just yet, but in the fundraising arena.

The PVHS girls flag football team brought in nearly $2,100 during the annual Pahrump Fall Festival, marking a successful debut for the program’s first major fundraising effort.

The funds will go directly toward supporting the team in its inaugural season.

Head coach Jeff Corbett shared his enthusiasm about the event’s success and the visibility it brought to the new program.

“We hit our goal of 2k and the girls got to wear their official game jerseys for the first time. They were thrilled to represent their school,” Corbett said. “A lot of people were excited to learn we have a new team. Having an informational booth helped us spread the word. It was a long weekend, but absolutely worth it.”

The team raised $1,400 through raffle ticket sales—priced at $1 each or seven for $5—and secured an additional $700 in direct donations. In a heartwarming gesture, the winner of the 50/50 raffle chose to donate half of their winnings back to the team.

Coach Corbett says the proceeds will be used to create “swag bags” for the athletes. These may include essentials like duffle bags, sweatshirts for cold-weather games, and cleats for any players in need.

With their first scheduled game set for December 2, the team is already gearing up for the season.

While full practices can’t begin until November 15, the official start of winter sports, the girls are currently focused on conditioning and building team chemistry.

Pahrump Valley High’s flag football program is already proving it has the heart, drive, and community support needed to make its first season one for the books.

“It got everyone excited to know that the community was excited about it. There were many female students that graduated who wished it was an option for them,” Corbett said. “I think a sense of pride kicked in, wanting to do well for the school and community.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.