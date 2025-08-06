PVHS soccer program hits goal in youth fundraiser

Age groups five to seven-years-old begin to receive instructions from members of the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Age groups seven to nine-years-old stretch out with a couple varsity players from the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team at Petrack Park (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School varsity girls soccer head coach Amy Carlson talks to a young soccer player during a hosted youth camp from ages four to 14 at Petrack Park. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Youth camper Kenzie gives a forceful kick to the ball after being cheered on by PVHS girl's soccer player Stefani Jimenez-Montoya. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Youth soccer players try to control the ball during a scrimmage in camp held at Petrack Park. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

A total of 72 Pahrump youth soccer players came out to attend the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer 2025 youth soccer camp held at Petrack Park Field C. (Amy Carlson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The third annual Trojans youth soccer camp hosted by the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team was a kicking success last Friday evening at Petrack Park.

With a total of 72 youth participants ranging in ages from four to 14, the girls soccer program aised $1,440 to support program costs for the quickly approaching fall season.

“Our third annual soccer camp fundraiser had a great turnout. We never know what to expect, so when we had 72 attendees we were beyond excited,” PVHS girls soccer varsity head coach Amy Carlson said. “A lot of the girls started playing with the Junior Trojans program so we did camps through them and it was a tradition.”

Split between four different age groups to focus on individual player development within their appropriate ages, the camp began with participants gathering for a group photo before quickly dispersing into their age sections.

Hosted by PVHS girls soccer varsity head coach Amy Carlson and players of the program, the event captivated the attention of local youth soccer players for over three hours.

”This camp is not just about raising money for equipment and gear we need for our upcoming season, it is a way to give back to the community,” Carlson said. “Part of our mission as a coaching staff is to instill in the girls to always be respectful and to be leaders on and off the field.”

Beginning with proper stretching techniques during warm-ups, the high school girls led the youth athletes through multiple ball touch and control drills before splitting off into defensive positioning drills aimed on proper positioning.

Capping the night off into the sunset with scrimmages held within the divided age groups, parents had to remind their kids lost in the fun that it was unfortunately time to head home after playing well after the set three hours of camp.

“This is an event that we look forward to every season. The girls plan out the drills and love seeing the excitement on the kids’ faces when they learn something new,” Carlson said. “Seeing the enthusiasm and generosity from local families reminds them that they have a community cheering them on.”

