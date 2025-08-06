PVHS soccer program hits goal in youth fundraiser
The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer program gathered Friday, August 1 at Petrack Park Field C to host 72 youth players in town.
The third annual Trojans youth soccer camp hosted by the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team was a kicking success last Friday evening at Petrack Park.
With a total of 72 youth participants ranging in ages from four to 14, the girls soccer program aised $1,440 to support program costs for the quickly approaching fall season.
“Our third annual soccer camp fundraiser had a great turnout. We never know what to expect, so when we had 72 attendees we were beyond excited,” PVHS girls soccer varsity head coach Amy Carlson said. “A lot of the girls started playing with the Junior Trojans program so we did camps through them and it was a tradition.”
Split between four different age groups to focus on individual player development within their appropriate ages, the camp began with participants gathering for a group photo before quickly dispersing into their age sections.
Hosted by PVHS girls soccer varsity head coach Amy Carlson and players of the program, the event captivated the attention of local youth soccer players for over three hours.
”This camp is not just about raising money for equipment and gear we need for our upcoming season, it is a way to give back to the community,” Carlson said. “Part of our mission as a coaching staff is to instill in the girls to always be respectful and to be leaders on and off the field.”
Beginning with proper stretching techniques during warm-ups, the high school girls led the youth athletes through multiple ball touch and control drills before splitting off into defensive positioning drills aimed on proper positioning.
Capping the night off into the sunset with scrimmages held within the divided age groups, parents had to remind their kids lost in the fun that it was unfortunately time to head home after playing well after the set three hours of camp.
“This is an event that we look forward to every season. The girls plan out the drills and love seeing the excitement on the kids’ faces when they learn something new,” Carlson said. “Seeing the enthusiasm and generosity from local families reminds them that they have a community cheering them on.”
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.