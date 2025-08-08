PVHS girls soccer program gears for season with tryouts

On the first official day of Fall sports, the PVHS girls soccer team held their first round of tryouts at the Pahrump Valley High School soccer field.

The girls soccer program finished last year's seasons with a 8-5-6 (8-2-4) overall record and was eliminated from the first round of playoffs by Virgin Valley. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 2025 Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer team prepares to run a full required mile on the track to be considered eligible for making the final tryout cut. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

This past Saturday marked the start of fall sports and tryouts for the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team.

Since June, the girls have been hard at work, repeatedly asking head coach Amy Carlson when they can get back together on the field.

In a three-day-long tryout, athletes were required the first day to complete a full mile after warm-ups in addition to running multiple different shooting and touches drills.

“We have two different teams (Varsity and JV) but we’re actually all one big team and we practice together,” Carlson said. “Obviously, we’ll split for some drills, but for most of our practices we do it like that because you have to build that team chemistry on and off the field.”

Coach Carlson has been nothing short of exceptional for the program in the last five seasons.

Through strong fundraising and a proven coaching record, Carlson has led the team to the 3A Southern Mountain regional playoffs five times in the past five seasons, capturing two titles.

Last year the team finished in third place making the playoffs in the Southern Mountain League with a 8-5-6 (8-2-4) record but fell on the road to Virgin Valley High School in the first round.

With roughly nine returning seniors, Carlson is excited for the season—especially with familiar faces like senior midfielder/forward Aubrey Williams, who missed last year due to a knee surgery and served as team manager.

“It’s exciting to see her back, that was a big gap for us last year,” Carlson said. “She plays a very strong middle-mid position. “We struggled a little bit because that put a lot of pressure on Natalia Vallin, who is one of our main seniors and leaders.”

Carlson said one of the biggest challenges coming into the year won’t be on the offensive front, but rather at the goalkeeper position. The team plans on rotating between JV goalies as the season progresses.

The group’s middle looks strong, according to Carlson, and will help to take the pressure off the front line so the girls don’t have to constantly play both sides of the field.

“We’re going to start with a basic, easier formation—probably a 4-3-3—since we have a lot of young players, including on varsity,” Carlson said. “As they get more comfortable in the season, we’ll spread them out more.”

A newly emerged 3A Southern division that now hosts eight teams, including new competition in Cristo Rey St. Viator and American Heritage Academy, should make for a thrilling season with multiple weapons returning for the program.

“Natalie Soto continues to be a strong presence for us. Sydney Crotty in just her second year on varsity is stepping up as a leader alongside Sarah Brown,” Carlson said. “We’re also seeing promise in sophomore Cindal Monahan, who’s entering just her second year of high school.”

Slated to start the season August 15 on the road against Virgin Valley High School at 5:45 p.m., Carlson said the team’s goal this year is a state run.

“We believe the girls have it as long as they put the work in like they have been,” Carlson said. “The only thing stopping them right now is them. They have the talent for sure.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.