PVHS Soccer starts summer camp conditioning

After a long awaited off-season, the girls and boys soccer team is getting in top shape for the new school year.

The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer program kicked off its first day of conditioning summer camp Monday morning at Pahrump Valley High School.

Lining up as early as 6 a.m., over 50 eager athletes from JV to varsity showed up to put in the work.

This week the group meets from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday-Friday on Rod Poteete field.

The Pahrump Valley Times caught up with coach Carlson during warm-up drills and asked the following:

How many players came out on the first day of summer camp?

Carlson: It’s actually a great turnout. You never know. We lost so many seniors last year (10), so to have over 50 kids show up going out for the team is actually a really great feeling, especially on the first day. They just finished school a couple weeks ago, and so coming out here at 6 a.m. on one of their first weeks of summer break is a good start.

How does it make you feel seeing the seniors step up as leaders on day one?

It feels great. I mean, we’ve got a great group of girls. These girls have been trying to get together since December. The three of our returning varsity girls have already been getting with me for three months now making plans. They’re already setting up practice. It’s a good team and we have a great group of girls. It’s fun to be out here because they all want to be out here and they’re putting the effort in.

What is something that you’re trying to hone in on with almost a whole new batch of talent incoming?

The biggest thing is it’s just up to them. I mean, honestly, last year we didn’t get beat. They lost the same number of seniors the previous year so it’s just just pushing that drive and belief in themselves because they can do it. It’s really theirs to lose this year again. We’ve got great odds going into this season, even after losing so many because these girls are hungry and they want it. They have that drive. So the biggest thing is, put in the work, and they’re gonna get the reward.

Throughout the week, what are some drills that you’re going to have the group run through?

We’re focusing a lot on footwork right now. We have a ton of new girls, which is great but it’s basically a rotation of ball touches and a lot of transitions. That was one of our issues last year. This year we seem a little bit faster. We are going to focus on what to do once they get the ball and where to be in place. With most of the new girls, it’s just learning each other, small touches and conditioning. This season we’re focused on out-conditioning other teams.

Earlier you said the boys team isn’t practicing until July but is invited to the open sessions. How is it seeing some of the boys come out?

We’re open to it. We’ve offered it to them. These boys were the first ones to take it up. I understand that not everybody can do the conditioning, so it’s definitely open to any of the boys that want to join us. They are welcome. We do Monday through Friday. We’re going to do 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and then Tuesday and Thursday nights we’re going to do 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the auxiliary gym at the high school.

We’ll be focusing a little bit more on conditioning footwork. Some of the girls have been asking for extra work and they want to be here. So that’s always great when they’re asking us and not us asking them.

