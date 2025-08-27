PVHS Tennis opens season at Liberty High School

The Pahrump Valley High School Trojans tennis team looked competitive in their first match of the season.

Pahrump Valley High School tennis sophomore Allison Amador prepares a serve to her opponent during an away match at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis senior Sonny Skinner follows through with a backhand during a match at Liberty High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis junior Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz shakes Liberty High School’s assistant tennis coach's hand before their first match of the season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 2025 Pahrump Valley High School tennis team lines up for match-up introductions during their first match of the year on the road against Liberty High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis sophomore Nyomi Skinner prepares to serve to her opponent in an away match at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School tennis freshman Aurora Bachli (left) and sophomore Aurora Bowers (right) serve during their doubles match at Liberty High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

On one of the muggiest days of the year so far, the Pahrump Valley High School tennis team arrived at Liberty High School seemingly unfazed by the weather.

Facing a powerhouse program from Class 5A, both the boys’ and girls’ tennis squads came up short, falling 6–12 collectively in their respective matches.

For the boys, singles players battled tough with each, securing at least one set win against the Patriots.

However, the team couldn’t break through against the Patriots’ two standout year-round singles athletes, who proved too strong at the top of the lineup.

In doubles play, boys duo Bryce Dykstra and Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz led the charge, pulling off two set victories and nearly stealing another in a tightly contested tiebreaker. Rookie pair Ethan Johnson and Taysom Christiansen showed promise with a set win of their own, while newcomers Chase Hansen and Everette Southwick fought hard despite dropping their matches.

On the girls side, the team fell 5–11 after a hard-fought battle. Singles play was the bright spot, with Chanel Anthony and Nyomi Skinner leading the way by collecting two set wins apiece. Allison Amador chipped in with another victory, giving the girls five total sets from the top of the lineup.

Doubles action proved more difficult despite gritty efforts and long rallies. The newer pairings couldn’t quite find the finishing touch, coming up short in their sets.

Though the scoreboard favored the former 5A opponent, the experience provided valuable reps against one of the state’s more seasoned programs, offering a clear path for growth as the season progresses.

This season, the Trojans aim to return to the Class 3A State Tournament, something they accomplished for the first time in program history last season.

Winning set results: Boys (Loss, 6-12)

■ Sonny Skinner defeated Connor Casey in singles 6-1.

■ Jace Eichner won his singles second-round set 6-0.

■ Bryce Dykstra and Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz won their second round doubles set 6-0.

■ Lucas Johnson won his third-round singles set 6-0.

■ Bryce Dykstra and Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Ortiz won their third-round doubles set 6-0.

■ Ethan Johnson and Taysom Christensen won their third-round doubles set 6-1.

Winning set results: Girls (Loss, 5-11)

■ Nyomi Skinner won her singes match against Ava Johnson 7-5.

■ Allison Amador won her singles match 6-4.

■ Chanel Anthony won her singles match 6-0.

■ Chanel Anthony won another singles match 6-0.

■ Nyomi Skinner won another singles match 6-0.

Special thanks is extended to team sponsors Pahrump Spine and Wellness and Valley Electric Association for their support.

The Trojans will return to action on Friday as they travel to take on Class 5A powerhouse Bishop Gorman at 3:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman High School is located on 5959 S. Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV 89148.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.