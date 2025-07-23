PVHS Trojanette Dance Team returns to practice after a summer off

Led by four seniors, the Trojanette Dance Team looks forward to competing again.

Trojanette dancers Natalie Minor and McKenna Cunningham practice their leaps during the first day of Trojan dance camp. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Dance choreographer Paris Gerlach instructs the girls to extend their arms further during Trojanette dance camp at the Pahrump Valley High School main gym. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Led by head coach Joann Cunningham and assistant coach Candace Simpson, the Trojanette Dance Team has four returning seniors leading the squad this season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School Trojanette Dance Team began its first week of dance camp this summer on Monday in the PVHS main gym.

With 10 girls on the squad this season, third-year dance head coach Joann Cunningham said this will be the first season that the girls will be returning to competition following a four-year hiatus.

Taking most of the summer off this year as a team, the practice had Cunningham up and excited, bright and early.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun and we’re really looking forward to doing the USA Dance Nationals tournament that will be held next year at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 13 to March 15,” Cunningham said. “My administration has been very supportive with all the changes that we want to make.”

After having five seniors on the squad last year, the team this season will be led by four seniors: Tayela Brown, McKenna Cunningham, Natalie Minor and Lucy Smith. Other team members of the dance squad include Adelia Pollard, Caitlyn Robinson, Cloe Cable, Emilee Rodriguez, Eva-Armenariz-Magaña and Isabella Simpson.

The dance team focuses on practicing Palm Jazz-style dance but will occasionally sprinkle in a mix of hip-hop throughout performances.

“When my assistant coach, Candace Simpson, and I took over, we changed the whole format of our program. Before, the girls would come out and do a two-minute performance at halftime and then leave, which if you know any college program, that’s not how it works,” Cunningham said. “So we are now doing sideline dances and we’re on the football field. We’re on the sidelines of the basketball court, so we’re actually interacting just like a college team would.”

According to Cunningham, many of the girls also compete for a local competitive dance team at the Nevada Dance Center during the off-season.

For any young women who may not feel comfortable, able or capable, Coach encourages and welcomes them to try out for the team.

“We are looking at growing and developing really strong dancers and leaders for our community while raising spirit on campus,” Cunningham said. “They are a strong group of girls, and they are eager to perform and show their spirit for the love of dance.”

