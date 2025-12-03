PVHS winter sports are back! — schedules for Basketball, Flag Football & Wrestling
After a quick transition from fall sports, PVHS’s winter sports season is officially underway.
Fans of Pahrump’s winter sports are in for a treat this week as three of the four Pahrump Valley High School programs will officially start their season.
Athletes that gave their hearts in the fall quickly transitioned into the winter with just a few weeks before the official first day of practice on Nov. 15.
With practices running daily for multiple sports, the anticipation has fans on the edge of their seats.
Boy’s Basketball
2025-2026 Schedule: (* = league game)
12/4 — vs. Needles 4:30 p.m. — Home game
12/5 — @ Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon (PASC) 6:30 p.m. — Away game
12/8 — @ Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game
12/9 — @ Alumni Game 7:30 p.m. — Non scheduled game
12/10 — vs. GV Christian (GV Christian*) 6:30 p.m. — Home game
12/12 — @ Virgin Valley (Virgin Valley*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game
12/18 — 12/20 vs. TBA Holiday Shootout Tournament (Bullhead City)
1/1 — vs. TBA GV Christian School Tournament
1/5 — @ Sunrise Mountain 6:30 p.m. — Away game
1/7 — @ Cristo Rey St. Viator (CRSV*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game
1/9 — vs. Moapa Valley (Moapa Valley*) 6:30 p.m. — Home game
1/13 — vs. Southeast Career Tech 6:30 p.m. — Home game
1/14 — vs. The Meadows School (The Meadows*) 6:30 p.m. — Home game
1/16 — @ Boulder City (Boulder City*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game
1/20 — vs. Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game
1/21 — @ GV Christian (GV Christian*) 7:00 p.m. — Away game
1/23 — vs. Virgin Valley (Virgin Valley*) 6:30 p.m. — Home game
1/28 — vs. Cristo Rey St. Viator (CRSV*) 6:30 p.m. — Home game
1/30 — @ Moapa Valley (Moapa Valley*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game
2/4 — @ The Meadows School (The Meadows*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game
2/6 — vs. Boulder City (Boulder City*) 6:30 p.m. — Home game
Roster:
#5 — Joshua Slusher
#3 — Malachi Holland
#11 — Aydon Veloz
#4 — Keir Sheppard
#2 — Caden Briscoe
#33 — Luca Blundo
#14 — Samuel Mendoza
#10 — Lucas Gavenda
#1 — Trae Plein
#13 — TC Hone
#15 — Jamiah Mendenhall
#12 — Kristoffer Trejo
#0 — Levi Denton
Girl’s Basketball
2025-2026 Schedule (* = league game)
12/8 — vs. Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV*) 6:30 p.m. —Home game
12/10 — vs. Amplus Academy (Amplus Academy*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game
12/12 — @ Virgin Valley (Virgin Valley*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game
12/18 — 12-20 @ TBA* Holiday Shootout Tournament— Bullhead, Ariz.
12/26 — 12/30 @ TBA* Gator Winter Classic
1/5 — @ Sunrise Mountain 5:00 p.m. — Away game
1/7 — @ Cristo Rey St. Viator (CRSV*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game
1/9 — vs. Moapa Valley (Moapa Valley*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game
1/13 — vs. Southeast Career Tech 5:00 p.m. — Home game
1/14 — vs. The Meadows School (The Meadows*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game
1/16 — @ Boulder City (Boulder City*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game
1/20 — @ Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game
1/21 — @ Amplus Academy (Amplus Academy*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game
1/23 — vs. Virgin Valley (Virgin Valley*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game
1/28 — vs. Cristo Rey St. Viator (CRSV*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game
1/30 — @ Moapa Valley (Moapa Valley*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game
2/4 — @ The Meadows School (The Meadows*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game
2/6 — vs. Boulder City (Boulder City*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game
Roster:
#2 — Addi Nelsen, Sophomore • Guard • 5’3”
#3 — Jules Ondrisko, Senior • Guard • 5’4”
#4 — Aurora Bowers, Sophomore • Guard • 5’4”
#10 — Emily Zargoza, Sophomore • Guard • 5’4”
#11 — Kaitlyn Brown, Sophomore • Post • 5’10”
#13 — Autumn Colon, Junior • Guard • 5’2”
#14 — Sydney Crotty, Junior • Guard • 5’6”
#20 — Riley Saldana, Junior • Post • 5’10”
#23 — Cindal Monahan, Sophomore • Post • 5’8”
#24 — Ella Odegard, Sophomore • Guard • 5’6”
#32 — Olivia Veloz, Freshman • Guard • 5’7”
#33 — Kaylan Robinson, Junior • Guard • 5’2”
#34 — Kimberly Trejo, Sophomore • Post • 5’10”
#41 — Adrian Rogers, Sophomore • Post • 5’11”
#43 — Julie Briggs, Senior • Post • 6’2”
Flag Football
2025-2026 Schedule (* = league game)
12/2 — @ Doral Academy Red Rock 4:30 p.m. — Away game
12/8 — @ Chaparral 5:30 p.m. — Away game
12/15 — @ Sports Leadership & Management (SLMHS) 5:00 p.m. — Away game
1/7 — vs. Clark (Clark*) 5:30 p.m. — Home game
1/9 — vs. Moapa Valley 5:00 p.m. — Home game
1/14 — @ Bonanza (Bonanza*) 5:30 p.m. — Away game
1/16 — vs. Durango (Durango*) 5:30 p.m. — Home game
1/21 — @ Democracy Prep Agassi Campus (DPAC*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game
1/23 — @ Sierra Vista (Sierra Vista*) 5:30 p.m. — Away game
1/30 — @ Western (Western*) 7:00 p.m. — Away game
2/3 — vs. Spring Valley (Spring Valley*) 4:30 p.m. — Home game
2/5 — vs. Amplus Academy (Amplus Academy*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game
2/7 — @ Somerset Sky Pointe 12:00 p.m. — Away game
Roster:
#2 — Diona Nixon, Senior • WR
#3 — Ma’liyah Collins, Freshman • WR
#4 — Marlen Torres, Sophomore • CB, S
#8 — Leah-Marie Cooper, Junior • WR, LB
#11 — Stefani Jimenez Montoya, Junior • CB, S
#13 — Anjolina Mercado, Junior • CB, S
#15 — Ember Castaneda Dabney, Junior • LB
#17 — Ariana Lozoya, Sophomore • S, WR
#18 — A’shyra Fisher, Senior • WR
#19 — Alexa Kumm, Sophomore • C
#21 — Mitzy Godinez, Sophomore • WR
#22 — Savannah Thompson, Senior • WR
#26 — Aaliyah Fries, Senior • LB
#27 — Toyia Farmer, Junior • WR
#28 — Tiffany Sartin, Junior • S
#38 — Nereyda Gonzalez, Junior • QB
#44 — Jazmyn Herrera, Junior • LB
Wrestling
2025-2026 Schedule
Friday and Saturday — 12/5–12/6/25
JV • Pahrump Valley vs. Desert Oasis
Location • Desert Oasis
Time • TBD
Friday and Saturday — 12/12–12/13/25
Varsity and Girls • Pahrump Valley vs. Shadow Ridge
Location • Shadow Ridge
Time • TBD
Tuesday — 12/16/25
Varsity, JV and Girls • Las Vegas High School vs. Pahrump Valley
Location • Pahrump Valley
Time • —
Friday and Saturday — 12/19–12/20/25
Varsity • Pahrump Valley vs. Virgin Valley
Location • TBD
Time • TBD
Friday and Saturday — 12/19–12/20/25
Girls • Pahrump Valley vs. Basic High School
Location • Basic High School
Time • TBD
Monday and Tuesday — 12/29–12/30/25
Varsity and Girls • Pahrump Valley vs. Sierra Nevada
Location • Reno
Time • TBD
Friday and Saturday — 1/2–1/3/26
Girls • Pahrump Valley vs. Sierra Vista
Location • Sierra Vista High School
Time • TBD
Saturday — 1/3/26
JV • Pahrump Valley vs. Shadow Ridge
Location • Shadow Ridge High School
Time • TBD
Friday — 1/23/26
Varsity Wrestling • Pahrump Valley vs. Virgin Valley
Location • Moapa Valley
Time • 5:00 p.m.
Friday — 1/23/26
Varsity Wrestling • The Meadows vs. Pahrump Valley
Location • Moapa Valley
Time • 6:00 p.m.
Saturday — 1/24/26
Varsity Wrestling • Pahrump Valley vs. Moapa Valley
Location • Moapa Valley
Time • 9:00 a.m.
Saturday — 1/24/26
Varsity Wrestling • Pahrump Valley vs. Equipo
Location • Moapa Valley
Time • 10:00 a.m.
Saturday — 1/24/26
Varsity Wrestling • Boulder City vs. Pahrump Valley
Location • Moapa Valley
Time • 11:00 a.m.
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.