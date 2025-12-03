PVHS winter sports are back! — schedules for Basketball, Flag Football & Wrestling

After a quick transition from fall sports, PVHS’s winter sports season is officially underway.

‘We want to finish this game!’ — Powderpuff fundraiser raises $1,187 despite heavy rain

Pahrump Valley High School senior Austin Alvarez practices his sweeps during practice to get ready for the upcoming season starting on Dec. 12. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School flag football program prepares for their first game of the season against Doral Red Rock Academy on the road. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School boys varsity basketball team is set to make their season debut this Thursday against Needles High School (CA) at home. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Fans of Pahrump’s winter sports are in for a treat this week as three of the four Pahrump Valley High School programs will officially start their season.

Athletes that gave their hearts in the fall quickly transitioned into the winter with just a few weeks before the official first day of practice on Nov. 15.

With practices running daily for multiple sports, the anticipation has fans on the edge of their seats.

Boy’s Basketball

2025-2026 Schedule: (* = league game)

12/4 — vs. Needles 4:30 p.m. — Home game

12/5 — @ Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon (PASC) 6:30 p.m. — Away game

12/8 — @ Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game

12/9 — @ Alumni Game 7:30 p.m. — Non scheduled game

12/10 — vs. GV Christian (GV Christian*) 6:30 p.m. — Home game

12/12 — @ Virgin Valley (Virgin Valley*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game

12/18 — 12/20 vs. TBA Holiday Shootout Tournament (Bullhead City)

1/1 — vs. TBA GV Christian School Tournament

1/5 — @ Sunrise Mountain 6:30 p.m. — Away game

1/7 — @ Cristo Rey St. Viator (CRSV*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game

1/9 — vs. Moapa Valley (Moapa Valley*) 6:30 p.m. — Home game

1/13 — vs. Southeast Career Tech 6:30 p.m. — Home game

1/14 — vs. The Meadows School (The Meadows*) 6:30 p.m. — Home game

1/16 — @ Boulder City (Boulder City*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game

1/20 — vs. Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game

1/21 — @ GV Christian (GV Christian*) 7:00 p.m. — Away game

1/23 — vs. Virgin Valley (Virgin Valley*) 6:30 p.m. — Home game

1/28 — vs. Cristo Rey St. Viator (CRSV*) 6:30 p.m. — Home game

1/30 — @ Moapa Valley (Moapa Valley*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game

2/4 — @ The Meadows School (The Meadows*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game

2/6 — vs. Boulder City (Boulder City*) 6:30 p.m. — Home game

Roster:

#5 — Joshua Slusher

#3 — Malachi Holland

#11 — Aydon Veloz

#4 — Keir Sheppard

#2 — Caden Briscoe

#33 — Luca Blundo

#14 — Samuel Mendoza

#10 — Lucas Gavenda

#1 — Trae Plein

#13 — TC Hone

#15 — Jamiah Mendenhall

#12 — Kristoffer Trejo

#0 — Levi Denton

Girl’s Basketball

2025-2026 Schedule (* = league game)

12/8 — vs. Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV*) 6:30 p.m. —Home game

12/10 — vs. Amplus Academy (Amplus Academy*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game

12/12 — @ Virgin Valley (Virgin Valley*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game

12/18 — 12-20 @ TBA* Holiday Shootout Tournament— Bullhead, Ariz.

12/26 — 12/30 @ TBA* Gator Winter Classic

1/5 — @ Sunrise Mountain 5:00 p.m. — Away game

1/7 — @ Cristo Rey St. Viator (CRSV*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game

1/9 — vs. Moapa Valley (Moapa Valley*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game

1/13 — vs. Southeast Career Tech 5:00 p.m. — Home game

1/14 — vs. The Meadows School (The Meadows*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game

1/16 — @ Boulder City (Boulder City*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game

1/20 — @ Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas (CASLV*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game

1/21 — @ Amplus Academy (Amplus Academy*) 6:30 p.m. — Away game

1/23 — vs. Virgin Valley (Virgin Valley*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game

1/28 — vs. Cristo Rey St. Viator (CRSV*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game

1/30 — @ Moapa Valley (Moapa Valley*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game

2/4 — @ The Meadows School (The Meadows*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game

2/6 — vs. Boulder City (Boulder City*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game

Roster:

#2 — Addi Nelsen, Sophomore • Guard • 5’3”

#3 — Jules Ondrisko, Senior • Guard • 5’4”

#4 — Aurora Bowers, Sophomore • Guard • 5’4”

#10 — Emily Zargoza, Sophomore • Guard • 5’4”

#11 — Kaitlyn Brown, Sophomore • Post • 5’10”

#13 — Autumn Colon, Junior • Guard • 5’2”

#14 — Sydney Crotty, Junior • Guard • 5’6”

#20 — Riley Saldana, Junior • Post • 5’10”

#23 — Cindal Monahan, Sophomore • Post • 5’8”

#24 — Ella Odegard, Sophomore • Guard • 5’6”

#32 — Olivia Veloz, Freshman • Guard • 5’7”

#33 — Kaylan Robinson, Junior • Guard • 5’2”

#34 — Kimberly Trejo, Sophomore • Post • 5’10”

#41 — Adrian Rogers, Sophomore • Post • 5’11”

#43 — Julie Briggs, Senior • Post • 6’2”

Flag Football

2025-2026 Schedule (* = league game)

12/2 — @ Doral Academy Red Rock 4:30 p.m. — Away game

12/8 — @ Chaparral 5:30 p.m. — Away game

12/15 — @ Sports Leadership & Management (SLMHS) 5:00 p.m. — Away game

1/7 — vs. Clark (Clark*) 5:30 p.m. — Home game

1/9 — vs. Moapa Valley 5:00 p.m. — Home game

1/14 — @ Bonanza (Bonanza*) 5:30 p.m. — Away game

1/16 — vs. Durango (Durango*) 5:30 p.m. — Home game

1/21 — @ Democracy Prep Agassi Campus (DPAC*) 5:00 p.m. — Away game

1/23 — @ Sierra Vista (Sierra Vista*) 5:30 p.m. — Away game

1/30 — @ Western (Western*) 7:00 p.m. — Away game

2/3 — vs. Spring Valley (Spring Valley*) 4:30 p.m. — Home game

2/5 — vs. Amplus Academy (Amplus Academy*) 5:00 p.m. — Home game

2/7 — @ Somerset Sky Pointe 12:00 p.m. — Away game

Roster:

#2 — Diona Nixon, Senior • WR

#3 — Ma’liyah Collins, Freshman • WR

#4 — Marlen Torres, Sophomore • CB, S

#8 — Leah-Marie Cooper, Junior • WR, LB

#11 — Stefani Jimenez Montoya, Junior • CB, S

#13 — Anjolina Mercado, Junior • CB, S

#15 — Ember Castaneda Dabney, Junior • LB

#17 — Ariana Lozoya, Sophomore • S, WR

#18 — A’shyra Fisher, Senior • WR

#19 — Alexa Kumm, Sophomore • C

#21 — Mitzy Godinez, Sophomore • WR

#22 — Savannah Thompson, Senior • WR

#26 — Aaliyah Fries, Senior • LB

#27 — Toyia Farmer, Junior • WR

#28 — Tiffany Sartin, Junior • S

#38 — Nereyda Gonzalez, Junior • QB

#44 — Jazmyn Herrera, Junior • LB

Wrestling

2025-2026 Schedule

Friday and Saturday — 12/5–12/6/25

JV • Pahrump Valley vs. Desert Oasis

Location • Desert Oasis

Time • TBD

Friday and Saturday — 12/12–12/13/25

Varsity and Girls • Pahrump Valley vs. Shadow Ridge

Location • Shadow Ridge

Time • TBD

Tuesday — 12/16/25

Varsity, JV and Girls • Las Vegas High School vs. Pahrump Valley

Location • Pahrump Valley

Time • —

Friday and Saturday — 12/19–12/20/25

Varsity • Pahrump Valley vs. Virgin Valley

Location • TBD

Time • TBD

Friday and Saturday — 12/19–12/20/25

Girls • Pahrump Valley vs. Basic High School

Location • Basic High School

Time • TBD

Monday and Tuesday — 12/29–12/30/25

Varsity and Girls • Pahrump Valley vs. Sierra Nevada

Location • Reno

Time • TBD

Friday and Saturday — 1/2–1/3/26

Girls • Pahrump Valley vs. Sierra Vista

Location • Sierra Vista High School

Time • TBD

Saturday — 1/3/26

JV • Pahrump Valley vs. Shadow Ridge

Location • Shadow Ridge High School

Time • TBD

Friday — 1/23/26

Varsity Wrestling • Pahrump Valley vs. Virgin Valley

Location • Moapa Valley

Time • 5:00 p.m.

Friday — 1/23/26

Varsity Wrestling • The Meadows vs. Pahrump Valley

Location • Moapa Valley

Time • 6:00 p.m.

Saturday — 1/24/26

Varsity Wrestling • Pahrump Valley vs. Moapa Valley

Location • Moapa Valley

Time • 9:00 a.m.

Saturday — 1/24/26

Varsity Wrestling • Pahrump Valley vs. Equipo

Location • Moapa Valley

Time • 10:00 a.m.

Saturday — 1/24/26

Varsity Wrestling • Boulder City vs. Pahrump Valley

Location • Moapa Valley

Time • 11:00 a.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.