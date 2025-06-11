PVHS Women’s Golf team welcomes new head coach

After growing up golfing in Pahrump her whole life, McKillips will now serve at helm as the PVHS women’s golf team head coach.

For the first time in over a decade, Pahrump Valley High School’s women’s golf program is welcoming a female head coach.

Hosting a “Meet the Coach” event Thursday, June 13 at 1 p.m. at Mountain Falls Clubhouse, newly appointed head coach Sierra McKillips said she hopes to offer the community the opportunity to enroll their kids in a new sport.

Students entering high school this fall or who are currently attending Pahrump Valley High School are welcome to attend, along with their parents or guardians. Scholarship opportunities are available to participating athletes down the road in addition to building lifelong friendships on the team.

“Our dream goal for this season is to open our season at Top Golf in Las Vegas and just kind of have some camaraderie,” McKillips said.

McKillips is no stranger to the golf scene in town as the newly appointed head coach has been golfing in Pahrump since she was a little girl.

“Pretty much my whole life since I was three I’ve been golfing. When we moved from Vegas to Pahrump, my parents bought a house on the golf course and my dad started teaching me since the time we moved here. He even made his own adjustments and changes to my golf club so that they were appropriate length.” McKillips said. “I grew up competing in all the golf events Pahrump had to offer like the Pahrump Junior Golf Association, middle school golf team and high school team.”

After coaching the Rosemary Clarke Middle School golf team for the past five years, McKillips is beyond excited to take over the PVHS program with one of her former high school teammates and now assistant coach, Danielle Altiero.

Mentored in the past under local golf legend Julie Floyd, McKillips is keen on following in her footsteps.

“I thought this was a perfect opportunity to expand my coaching career. I’ve always been passionate about girls golf,” McKillips said. “I want to grow the interest for young ladies in golf, and I think there’s just a wealth of opportunities for young girls to go into golf, and so I really want to expand that for our community.”

According to McKillips, her dream goal for this season is to get as many student athletes to learn the game as possible.

“We are already scheduling a tournament in July for a two-person scramble, and it’ll be foursomes that tee off, but there will be teams of two,” McKillips said. “We’ll have all types of raffle items too and fun little events like the longest drive, closest to the pin, and other games on the course.”

McKillips said that she is grateful for the support she’s received from the Lakeview and Mountain Falls golf courses.

“I’ve worked with the middle school team for five years now, and every season, I’ve had a immense amount of support from both courses, Lakeview and Mountain Falls. They never question hosting our tournaments and never question hosting practices completely for free,” McKillips said. “They’ve been super supportive and even down to be like ‘hey, we’ll fundraise for you, or we’ll host a booth’ or anything I’ve asked of them. They’ve been 100% backing our junior golf programs, so I don’t feel any pushback from our course. I’m super, super thankful for that.”

The Mountain Falls Clubhouse is located at 5001 Clubhouse Dr. in Pahrump. For more information, contact head coach Sierra McKillips at Smckillips@nyeschools.org.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X