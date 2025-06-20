PVHS Women’s Golf to host Glow Ball event

The PVHS Women’s Golf team is hosting a fundraiser to help kickstart their upcoming fall season.

The PVHS girls golf team will host a Glow Ball event to help raise money for their program. (Sierra McKillips/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School girls golf team invites the community to join an exhilarating night of glow-in-the-dark tee time.

Hosted on June 27 at the Lake View Executive Golf Course, the “Glow Ball” tournament will feature a relaxing Singles 9-Hole Tournament.

“I used to participate in these events back when I was in high school and they were so much fun then,” Sierra McKillips, head coach of the PVHS girls golf team said.

The golf balls are filled with LED lights and will illuminate upon being struck.

Multiple different glowing pattern balls will be sold with some that will allow you to control the colors from your cell phone. There will be no winner in the event, as it is all for a night of community fun.

Registration time is set for 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tee-off is set for sunset around 8 p.m. as the first two holes will fade off into the twilight skyline to make way for glowing golf balls to soar through the night.

Entry costs are $45 per player and will include a cart (a limited number of carts will be available).

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the PVHS girls golf team to help cover the cost of the beginning of the season and team-building activities.

“It takes a sport like golf that’s very rule-orientated and makes it very fun,” McKillips said. “We are hoping to have over 30 participants come to the event.”

If a business wants to advertise for the event, 9 par holes will be available to fill business advertisements for $50.

Lake View Golf Course is located on 1471 E Mt. Charleston Dr. in Pahrump.

For pre-registration, please contact Sierra McKillips at 775-253-4911.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X