PVHS wrestling shines in Chaparral Invitational

Anne Weaver/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In the girls division, senior Payton Weaver took third place in the 120-pound weight class bracket.
Anne Weaver/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In the girls division, senior Payton Weaver took third place in the 120-pound weight class bracket.
Jessica Sterling/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School's Joaquin Flores grapples with ...
Jessica Sterling/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School's Joaquin Flores grapples with his opponent to help lead his team to a 7th out of 32 schools position at the Chaparral Invitational wrestling tournament held last weekend in Las Vegas.
Jessica Sterling/Pahrump Valley Times Dominic Chiancone works to pin his opponent during his m ...
Jessica Sterling/Pahrump Valley Times Dominic Chiancone works to pin his opponent during his match at the tournament. With four league play matches left, Pahrump will be looking to compete for a championship in the 3A division as they are currently undefeated in league play.
pvt default image
Friday’s weekly high school basketball update
pvt default image
Halfway through the season and the Trojans boys basketball team is in trouble
Trojans junior Alejandro Lozano (0) gets the ball before shooting free-throws against the Chapa ...
Boys basektball 3A division leaders
Trojans senior Trinity French (14) passes the ball to junior Savannah Thompson (11) to attempt ...
Pahrump Valley girls baskeball hold third place on league
By Lucas Gordon Pahrump Valley Times
January 23, 2025 - 4:25 am
 

Pahrump Valley High School’s wrestling team found success showcasing its different weight classes last weekend.

Hosted by Las Vegas’ Valley High School, the annual Chaparral Invitational tournament brought together more than 500 wrestlers from southern Nevada’s and Utah’s 4A and 5A teams.

Well attended, with zero empty spaces in the venue’s parking lot and side streets, the tournament demonstrated the team’s long-practiced conditioning skills.

After two days of competition, Pahrump finished seventh out of 32 teams in “the team’s biggest tournament of the year,” according to head coach Frank Lopez.

The tournament finish improves the Trojans’ record, as they finished in 11th place the year prior.

“Over the last two weeks, we’ve really started an upward trend,” Lopez said. “Practices were tougher, the kids were working really hard. We’re hitting our stride, which is important because the post-season starts in two weeks.”

Toward the edge of the gymnasium, Assistant Coach Mike Colucci barked encouragement to Trojans senior Oscar Bosket: “Stay up! Face him. Back on your feet! Run him over. Good job!” At a break between rounds, Colucci signaled to the high-school wrestler to breathe, motioning with his arms rising, then lowering slowly. As the tournament played on, Colucci spoke solidly, “We defend and we go.”

Bosket ultimately fell in the semifinal round as he was unable to outmaneuver an opponent from Utah’s Pleasant Grove High School, but his performance earned him fourth place in the 190-pound weight class bracket.

Bosket is having a strong season; the senior has won two tournaments this season at Centennial and Bonanza High Schools.

Pahrump Valley junior Ethan Rouse finished fourth in the 106-pound weight class bracket.

In the girls division, senior Payton Weaver took third place in the 120-pound weight class bracket and senior Tiler Ledford took fifth in the 170-pound weight class bracket.

“As a whole, boys and girls wrestled well,” Lopez said. “With a top 10 finish there is nothing to be ashamed about.”

With four league play matches left, Pahrump will be looking to compete for a championship in the 3A division as they are currently undefeated in league play.

“We’re going to keep that momentum, keep working harder and keep grinding these last three weeks until the it’s time for the state tournament,” Lopez said.

