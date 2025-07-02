PVTBC 9 Pin No Tap Doubles bowling results

PVTBC bowler James Ward achieved an impressive natural 290 game without any no taps. (Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Division B Winners Peggy Rhoads and Randy Gulley proudly bowl as the oldest doubles team in the tournament with 167 total years lived between the pair. (Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

James Ward's natural 290 game captured on screen by Randy Gulley. (Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded its 9-Pin No Tap Doubles tournament on June 28 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

After another successful event, a special thanks is extended to Chris Upton for his help at the check-in desk and to Fran Gobbi for selling 50/50 raffle and scratch tickets.

Two participants, Joe Matassa and Marc Levy, bowled perfect 300 games.

Bowler James Ward nearly bowled an all-natural strike game with the exception of his first frame, giving him a total score of 290.

Lucky enough to take home the 50/50 raffle was Dave Mathias and Larry Labrecque, winning $68.50 each.

The following Division A bowlers split $380 in prize money based on their final placings.

Gloria and Terry Dofner: 843, 890, 1733 $130

Janet and Mark Hansen: 842, 890, 1732 $100

Charity Musial and Joe Matassa: 810, 915, 1725 $70

Nenita and Zid Cabuena: 840, 871, 1711 $50

Lisa Peterson and Phil Bradley: 865, 839, 1704 $30

The following Division B bowlers split $500 in prize money based on their final placings.

Peggy Rhoads and Randy Gulley: 888, 895, 1783 $140

Crystal and Ray Hampton: 911, 827, 1738 $100

Tamie Pitman and George Longmire: 787, 906, 1693 $80

Diane Flores and JD Whitaker: 801, 828, 1629 $60

Linda Byrd and Mike McNeely: 884, 736, 1620 $50

Dee Runau and Tim Lookabill: 801, 799, 1600 $40

Babs Woosley and Walt Kuver: 816, 776, 1592 $30

The following HDCP Side Pot bowlers split $345 in prize money based on their final placings.

Joe Matassa: 113, 236, 300, 266, 915 $40

Crystal Hampton: 318, 175, 217, 201, 911 $35

George Longmire: 199, 231, 244, 232, 906 $30

Kalani Cambra: 75, 268, 279, 279, 901 $28

Daryl Lasky: 102, 278, 246, 270, 896 $26

Randy Gulley: 197, 232, 240, 226, 895 $24

Mark Hansen: 178, 251, 239, 222, 890 $22.50

Terry Dofner: 135, 263, 228, 264, 890 $22.50

Peggy Rhoads: 216, 166, 242, 264, 888 $19

Zid Cabuena: 135, 248, 265, 223, 871 $18

Nancy Glynn: 297, 157, 173, 243, 870 $17

Larry Attebery: 129, 241, 212, 264, 846 $16

Gloria Dofner: 172, 230, 207, 234, 843 $14

Janet Hansen: 186, 178, 256, 222, 842 $11

Nenita Cabuena: 151, 232, 220, 237, 840 $10

Barry Latislaw: 116, 265, 244, 214, 839 $6

Phil Bradley: 135, 211, 267, 226, 839 $6

The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $165 in prize money based on their final placings.

Kalani Cambra: 268, 279, 279, 826 $35

Joe Matassa: 236, 300, 266, 802 $25

Daryl Lasky: 278, 246, 270, 794 $22.50

Marc Levy: 234, 300, 222, 756 $20

Terry Dofner: 263, 228, 264, 755 $17.50

Zid Cabuena: 248, 265, 223, 736 $15

John Ventimiglia: 277, 233, 223, 733 $12.50

Barry Latislaw: 265, 244, 214, 723 $10

Larry Attebery: 241, 212, 264, 717 $7.50

