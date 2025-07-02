PVTBC 9 Pin No Tap Doubles bowling results
Two participants, Joe Matassa and Marc Levy, bowled perfect 300 score games.
The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded its 9-Pin No Tap Doubles tournament on June 28 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.
After another successful event, a special thanks is extended to Chris Upton for his help at the check-in desk and to Fran Gobbi for selling 50/50 raffle and scratch tickets.
Two participants, Joe Matassa and Marc Levy, bowled perfect 300 games.
Bowler James Ward nearly bowled an all-natural strike game with the exception of his first frame, giving him a total score of 290.
Lucky enough to take home the 50/50 raffle was Dave Mathias and Larry Labrecque, winning $68.50 each.
The following Division A bowlers split $380 in prize money based on their final placings.
Gloria and Terry Dofner: 843, 890, 1733 $130
Janet and Mark Hansen: 842, 890, 1732 $100
Charity Musial and Joe Matassa: 810, 915, 1725 $70
Nenita and Zid Cabuena: 840, 871, 1711 $50
Lisa Peterson and Phil Bradley: 865, 839, 1704 $30
The following Division B bowlers split $500 in prize money based on their final placings.
Peggy Rhoads and Randy Gulley: 888, 895, 1783 $140
Crystal and Ray Hampton: 911, 827, 1738 $100
Tamie Pitman and George Longmire: 787, 906, 1693 $80
Diane Flores and JD Whitaker: 801, 828, 1629 $60
Linda Byrd and Mike McNeely: 884, 736, 1620 $50
Dee Runau and Tim Lookabill: 801, 799, 1600 $40
Babs Woosley and Walt Kuver: 816, 776, 1592 $30
The following HDCP Side Pot bowlers split $345 in prize money based on their final placings.
Joe Matassa: 113, 236, 300, 266, 915 $40
Crystal Hampton: 318, 175, 217, 201, 911 $35
George Longmire: 199, 231, 244, 232, 906 $30
Kalani Cambra: 75, 268, 279, 279, 901 $28
Daryl Lasky: 102, 278, 246, 270, 896 $26
Randy Gulley: 197, 232, 240, 226, 895 $24
Mark Hansen: 178, 251, 239, 222, 890 $22.50
Terry Dofner: 135, 263, 228, 264, 890 $22.50
Peggy Rhoads: 216, 166, 242, 264, 888 $19
Zid Cabuena: 135, 248, 265, 223, 871 $18
Nancy Glynn: 297, 157, 173, 243, 870 $17
Larry Attebery: 129, 241, 212, 264, 846 $16
Gloria Dofner: 172, 230, 207, 234, 843 $14
Janet Hansen: 186, 178, 256, 222, 842 $11
Nenita Cabuena: 151, 232, 220, 237, 840 $10
Barry Latislaw: 116, 265, 244, 214, 839 $6
Phil Bradley: 135, 211, 267, 226, 839 $6
The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $165 in prize money based on their final placings.
Kalani Cambra: 268, 279, 279, 826 $35
Joe Matassa: 236, 300, 266, 802 $25
Daryl Lasky: 278, 246, 270, 794 $22.50
Marc Levy: 234, 300, 222, 756 $20
Terry Dofner: 263, 228, 264, 755 $17.50
Zid Cabuena: 248, 265, 223, 736 $15
John Ventimiglia: 277, 233, 223, 733 $12.50
Barry Latislaw: 265, 244, 214, 723 $10
Larry Attebery: 241, 212, 264, 717 $7.50
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.