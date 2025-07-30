PVTBC bowling club concluded a non-sanctioned tournament last weekend at the Nugget Bowl

With 72 total bowlers coming out to participate in the fun tournament, multiple cash prizes were seized during the event.

Over the past weekend, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded play of their A Certified 10-Pin Whoops Singles Tournament at the Nugget Bowl.

Hosted by tournament directors Debbie Varner and Diane Courtney, the non-sanctioned “fun” event was also sponsored by True Blue Pools, Randy Breneman and Christine Meoli.

With USBC rules not in play for the event, the tournament featured divisions “A” and “B” with handicap and also allowed for an optional handicap side pot (not for division).

Whoops tickets allowed bowlers to delete a score in their frame they didn’t like and were limited to six per participant.

Bowlers with a average score of 157 or higher were grouped into class A and bowlers featuring a 156 or below were designated into class B.

A special congratulations is extended to Josh Garza and Kalani Cambra for bowling 300 games.

The following Division A Bowlers split $380 in prize money.

Josh Garza: 121, 300, 244, 211, 876 $75

James Ward: 97, 224, 277, 245, 843 $62

Barry Latislaw: 116, 193, 242, 258, 809 $47.50

Vince Allison: 189, 192, 220, 208, 809 $47.50

Ed Poland: 129, 204, 234, 236, 803 $35

Randy Gulley: 197, 223 ,204, 179, 803 $35

Walt Kuver: 170, 204, 211, 216, 801 $25

Gloria Dofner: 172, 206, 156, 255, 789 $20

Randy Breneman: 170, 212, 203, 199, 784 $18

Janet Hansen: 186, 198, 194, 199, 777 $15

The following Division B Bowlers split $340 in prize money.

Stephen DeCena: 226, 159, 228, 225, 838 $70

Dawn Susits: 275, 213, 154, 154, 796 $55

Mike McNeley: 207, 149, 229, 195, 780 $50

Peggy Rhoads: 216, 160, 175, 225, 776 $40

Martin Aune: 226, 162, 228, 158, 774, $35

Joe Lopez: 213, 193, 175, 189, 770 $30

Dottie Cole: 221, 156, 199, 192, 768 $25

James Pope: 280, 139, 171, 164 754 $20

Nancy Glynn: 297, 161, 159, 133, 750 $15

The following HDCP Side Pot Bowlers split $300 in prize money.

Josh Garza: 121, 300, 244, 211, 876 $40

James Ward: 97, 224, 277, 245, 843 $35

Stephen DeCena: 226, 159, 228, 225, 838 $30

Barry Latislaw: 116, 193, 242, 258, 809 $24

Vince Allison: 189, 192, 220, 208, 809 $24

Ed Poland: 129, 204, 234, 236, 803 $21.50

Randy Gulley: 197, 223, 204, 179, 803 $21.50

Walt Kuver: 170, 204, 211, 216, 801 $20

Dawn Susits: 275, 213, 154, 154, 796 $18

Gloria Dofner: 172, 206, 156, 255, 789 $16

Randy Breneman: 170, 212, 203, 199, 784 $14

Mike McNeley: 207, 149, 229, 195, 780 $12

Janet Hansen: 186, 198, 194, 199, 777 $11

Peggy Rhoads: 216, 160, 175, 225, 776 $8

Joe Lopez: 213, 193, 175, 189, 770 $5

The following Scratch Side Pot Bowlers split $165 in prize money.

Josh Garza: 300, 244, 211, 755 $35

James Ward: 224, 277, 245, 746 $25

Marc Levy: 265, 229, 202, 696, $22.50

Barry Latislaw: 193, 242, 258, 693 $20

Ed Poland: 204, 234, 236, 674, $17.50

Aaron Pope: 250, 244, 153, 647 $15

Kalani Cambra: 177, 159, 300, 636 $12.50

Terry Dofner: 205, 211, 212, 628 $10

Daryl Lasky: 202, 204, 221, 627 $7.50

