PVTBC bowling club wraps up singles tournament

Multiple PVTBC bowling participants took home prize money after a succesful tournament.

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded its Certified Snakebite Singles on April 19 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

The club welcomed two new members, bringing their total to 77 bowlers.

Ed Poland and Stephen Decena were the lucky winners of the 50/50 drawing, taking home $69 each.

The following Division A bowlers split $420 in prize money based on their final placings.

Terry Dofner: 135, 245, 244, 255, 879 $75

Randy Gulley: 197, 205, 191, 242, 835 $65

Laura Blankenship: 159, 226, 259, 191, 835 $65

Lynn Cary: 159, 245, 211, 203, 818 $50

Ray Hampton: 159, 193, 263, 194, 809 $40

Debi Conrad: 159, 201, 238, 209, 807 $35

Kyle Breneman: 162, 224, 181, 237 804 $30

Shaun Upton: 129, 245, 215, 211, 800 $25

Randy Breneman: 170, 214, 215, 197, 796 $20

Jim Spear: 145, 194, 241, 213, 793 $15

The following Division B bowlers split $350 in prize money based on their final placings.

Deb Mallory: 291, 210, 183, 191, 875 $70

Leslie Pesterre: 199, 224, 236, 183, 842 $60

Martin Aune: 226, 213, 226, 155, 820 $55

Dottie Cole: 221, 183, 213, 186, 803 $40

Kris Woodward: 199, 201, 170, 230, 800 $35

Keith Gotowicki: 210, 186, 181, 214, 791 $30

Donna Doyle: 237, 127, 178, 243, 785 $25

Keith Schwartz: 221, 207, 190, 164, 782 $20

Lorena Myers: 234, 144, 191, 205, 774 $15

The following HDCP bowlers split $310 in prize money based on their final placings.

Terry Dofner: 135, 245, 244, 255, 879 $40

Deb Mallory: 291, 210, 183, 191, 875 $35

Leslie Pesterre: 199, 224, 236, 183, 842 $30

Randy Gulley: 197, 205, 191, 242, 835 $24

Laura Blankenship: 159, 226, 259, 191, 835 $24

Martin Aune: 226, 213, 226, 155, 820 $22

Lynn Cary: 159, 245, 211, 203, 818 $21

Ray Hampton: 159, 193, 263, 194, 809 $20

Kyle Breneman: 162, 224, 181, 237, 804 $18

Dottie Cole: 221, 183, 213, 186, 803 $17

Randy Breneman: 170, 214, 215, 197, 796 $15

Keith Gotowicki: 210, 186, 181, 214, 791 $12

Larry Attebery: 129, 203, 267, 192, 791 $12

Fran Gobbi: 183, 214, 186, 202, 785 $9

Keith Schwartz: 221, 207, 190, 164, 782 $6

Chuck Graves: 194, 186, 203, 192, 775 $5

The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $310 in prize money based on their final placings.

Terry Dofner: 245, 244, 255, 744 $35

James Sanders: 239, 214, 258, 711 $30

Kalani Cambra: 245, 180, 256, 681 $22.50

Camryn Feehan: 224, 210, 231, 665 $17.50

Larry Attebery: 203, 267, 192, 662 $13.75

Jim Sparlin: 258 214 190 662 $13.75

Lynn Cary: 245, 211, 203, 659 $10

Ray Hampton: 193, 263, 194, 650 $7.50