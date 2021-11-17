Raiders have fallen into old bad habits the last 2 weeks

The Raiders are trying to avoid another second-half collapse. To do so, they need play more clean, efficient football.

Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) makes a catch past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

While trying to differentiate themselves from their predecessors of the recent past, the Raiders instead have fallen into an all-too-familiar pattern over the last two weeks.

When playing clean, efficient football was required, they delivered a pair of careless performances in which self-inflicted wounds sabotaged offensive drives and assisted the scoring marches of opponents.

The sloppiness they’ve displayed has resulted in two consecutive losses, including a 41-14 blowout Sunday night at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. And with it, they lost the opportunity to take control of first place in their division and conference.

What makes it all the more frustrating is they seemed to have turned the corner just before their bye week, winning games against the Broncos and Eagles in which they put together their most complete performances in years.

Rather than build on that, they have sputtered out of the bye week offensively, done in by inefficiency in the red zone, costly turnovers and mental lapses that resulted in ill-timed penalties.

“Maybe we are trying to do too much,” said interim coach Rich Bisaccia. “We come off a bye with a great week of practice and now it’s like, ‘I got to do this.’ Or ‘I got to do that.’ So, I think that may have a little bit to do with it.”

He said the coaching staff talked to the team “about playing free, knowing what to do and then doing what you know.”

Bisaccia was pleased with how the Raiders prepared for the Chiefs. “I thought we believed in what we were doing, in the game plan, and I just felt like they were trying to press a little bit and maybe missed some assignments that way.”

Rather than surging into the second half of the season, they approach it with the cautiousness of a group wary of falling into the same frustrating trap that has derailed their last two seasons.

The sense of urgency is palatable. Still reeling from the flurry of off-the-field blows they have sustained over the last six weeks, the 5-4 Raiders face two virtually must-win games over the next 10 days. The outcomes will go a long way in determining whether they have a realistic shot to make the playoffs.

As they get set to welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday before heading to Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, the last thing they can afford is to enter a phase of the season that has typically owned them in a downward spiral.

“We are just going to look at what we did wrong and work to fix it. We are going to look at what we did correctly and build on that,” Bisaccia said.

