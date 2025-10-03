Ringers and laughter fill air during NSHPA Fall Festival tournament

Results from the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association’s Pahrump Fall Festival tournament this past Saturday.

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Mariah Rodriguez (left), Terry Miller (middle) and Benny Sanchez (right) pose together to show their Class C winnings at the Pahrump Fall Festival Sanctioned Horseshoe Tournament. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Lathan (Rebel) Dilger (left), Dennis Anderson (middle) and Don Brown (right) proudly get together to show off their Class A winnings at the Pahrump Fall Festival Sanctioned Horseshoe Tournament. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Under clear skies and the distant rumble of a lightning storm, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association (NSHPA) hosted its annual Pahrump Fall Festival Sanctioned Horseshoe Tournament this past Saturday evening at the Petrack Park Horseshoe Courts.

The tournament was held in conjunction with the bustling Pahrump Fall Festival, and hosted by the Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoe Club.

With more than 100 vendors, live music, a car show, parade, rodeo, carnival, cornhole tournament, and the SNHPS Hi-Lo Doubles event, the Fall Festival brought plenty of excitement to town.

But for 19 dedicated horseshoe pitchers, the real competition took place in the pits.

The NSHPA tournament drew players from across Nevada and California, competing across three classes in 40-shoe games. Class A and Class C players pitched 240 shoes each, while Class B participants pitched 200.

Alongside the competition, the NSHPA also held a 50/50 raffle, with Carol Lanfair and Cody McNeely taking home the prizes.

A special thanks is extended to tournament organizers Jimmy Martinez and Courtney Kenney (Fall Festival coordinators), and Mark Kaczmarek (tournament director), as well as to all the players and families who traveled — some from hundreds of miles away — to take part in the festivities.

Class A Champions

Dennis Andersen – Pahrump

Lathan “Rebel” Dilger – Pahrump

Don Brown – Pahrump

Class B Champions

Ron Gonzales – Atwater, CA

Frank Medina – Pahrump

Randy Salzwimmer – Pahrum

Class C Champions

Terry Miller – Pahrump

Mariah Rodriguez – Pahrump

Benny Sanchez – Amargosa

The horseshoe action continues this coming weekend in Tonopah, with the Nevada State Singles Championship on Saturday, followed by the Nevada State Doubles Championship on Sunday.

Both events will be held at the Joe Friel Sports Complex Horseshoe Courts.

The Joe Friel Sports Complex Horseshoe Courts are located off of Ray Tenant Ln., in Tonopah.