Run the clock: Trojans pile it on Royals in complete-team league victory

The game was over before it even began for Cristo Rey St. Viator, as the Pahrump Valley Trojans raced to a 70–20 home victory Wednesday night.

Pahrump Valley High School senior Joshua Slusher flies in hard through the paint on his was for a layup against Cristo Rey St. Viator on Jan. 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior TC Hone goes up for the jumper against Cristo Rey St. Viator during the Trojans' 70-20 win over the Royals on Jan. 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans hosted a "ESPN" themed night where students from the school in fun spirits commentated the game. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys basketball head coach Toby Henry and senior Joshua Slusher support their boys on the bench during the Trojans' 70-20 win over the Royals on Jan. 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior and team leading scorer Lucas Gavenda gets some air time against Cristo Rey St. Viator on Jan 28. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's Trae Plein and Levi Denton celebrate together during pre-game activities prior to the Trojans' 70-20 win over the Royals on Jan. 28. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys basketball team stands tall for the pledge of allegiance before their league game against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Aydon Veloz drives in for the layup against Cristo Rey St. Viator during the Trojans' 70-20 win over the Royals. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The game was nearly over before it began for Cristo Rey St. Viator.

The struggling division visitors started the buses early, facing a blowout of epic proportions when the Trojans forced a running clock by the end of the first quarter against the Royals on Wednesday night.

Sweeping Cristo Rey this year on the road and at home, the Trojans were able to pull their starters by halftime and let other members of the program create key moments in the 70-20 home league win.

Junior varsity captain Anthony Montanez was spotted on the floor as the sophomore was able to get his toes wet with some more call-up time.

“Getting minutes on varsity felt great. I have been working hard and it’s paid off as that was my fourth varsity appearance I’ve made now, I believe,” Montanez said. “I was able to get some assists, multiple steals which I love to feed my teammates buckets.”

The Trojans jumped out early and never let up, racing to a 41-5 lead after one quarter as their full-court pressure forced turnovers and fueled easy baskets.

Pahrump led 50-7 at halftime under a running clock and continued to extend the margin in the second half.

Cristo Rey couldn’t hit the back side of a barn as the Royals’ shots were just not dropping, scoring only seven points in two full quarters.

Everything that could have worked for the Trojans surely did.

Pahrump Valley junior Luca Blundo, known for his unwavering support for his peers’ accomplishments, was able to light up the gym and receive his own flowers with a step-back three-pointer that swished with style.

Pahrump Valley High School junior Luca Blundo hits a step-back three against Cristo Rey St. Viator Wednesday night at home during the Trojans 70-20 win over the Royals. 🎥: Isabella Harris pic.twitter.com/5eVb2zYSCa — JP (@jaypowers__) January 30, 2026

This season, Blundo has come off the bench when needed and given everything he has: heart, passion and intensity.

“It was a cool moment and a good feeling,” Blundo said. “I’m just happy to be able to contribute to my team.”

Earning the seamless league victory, the Trojans remain in playoff contention in fifth place in the Class 3A Southern League with three league games left to play.

Heading to Moapa Valley on Friday with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m., the Trojans are looking to sink the ship once more to complete the season sweep.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.