102°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Shoes $ Brews concludes first series tournament in Pioche

Shoes $ Brews 1st place pitchers Lathan (Rebel) Dilger and Tyson Nelson proudly display their f ...
Shoes $ Brews 1st place pitchers Lathan (Rebel) Dilger and Tyson Nelson proudly display their first place earnings. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pitchers Mark Kaczmarek and Cody O’Conner proudly display their second place winnings. (Latha ...
Pitchers Mark Kaczmarek and Cody O’Conner proudly display their second place winnings. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Pahrump Valley High School Trojan football Camp practice began early Monday morning. (James Ack ...
PHOTOS: Countdown to Kickoff: PVHS Trojan Camp is back
If you are looking for some quiet solitude, a fishing trip, surrounded by the beauty of nature ...
Headin’ north for the fishing
Glow Ball participants found out a headlamp is the way to go during the event. (Jacob Powers/Pa ...
PHOTOS: PVHS Womens Golf “Glow Ball” tournament fundraiser knocks it in
Racers breeze through the 250-mile-long course at the Nugget 250 race. (Danny Curiel/Special to ...
Pahrump Nugget 250 race welcomed back in town
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
July 9, 2025 - 4:05 am
 
Updated July 9, 2025 - 11:24 am

The Shoes $ Brews Pitching in the Park series held their first official tournament of the year last Sunday in Pioche, Nevada.

With warm temperatures in the low 90’s that featured a cool breeze to account for the lack of shade, pitchers enjoyed the casual series.

The winner of the SBPPS was Mark Kaczmarek, taking home $64.

1st place team $160

Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump, and Tyson Nelson, Panaca

2nd place team $110

Mark Kaczmarek, Pahrump and Cody O’Connor, Pioche

A special thanks is extended to Jim Wilkin Trucking for their $100 added prize money donation and to the town of Pioche for their support of the inaugural event.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
If you are looking for some quiet solitude, a fishing trip, surrounded by the beauty of nature ...
Headin’ north for the fishing
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Planning the ultimate two-week Canadian fishing trip.

Racers breeze through the 250-mile-long course at the Nugget 250 race. (Danny Curiel/Special to ...
Pahrump Nugget 250 race welcomed back in town
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The 250-mile event began at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino and ran through the open desert of Pahrump and Amargosa Valley.

Jace Jepson gets ready to compete at the 2024 Cinch Nationals High School Finals Rodeo in Rock ...
PHOTOS: Jace Jepson headed to Rodeo Nationals
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

A BBQ brisket fundraiser hosted on July 5th at the Pahrump VFW Post 10054 will be held to help send local rodeo superstar Jace Jepson to nationals in Wyoming.

NSHPA Horseshoes wrap Sundown Showdown
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

After starting in the 90s, the temperatures lowered and allowed for pitchers to hit more ringers.