Shoes $ Brews concludes first series tournament in Pioche

The Shoes $ Brews Pitching in the Park series held their 1st official tournament of the year last Sunday in Pioche, Nevada.

Pitchers Mark Kaczmarek and Cody O’Conner proudly display their second place winnings. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Shoes $ Brews 1st place pitchers Lathan (Rebel) Dilger and Tyson Nelson proudly display their first place earnings. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Shoes $ Brews Pitching in the Park series held their first official tournament of the year last Sunday in Pioche, Nevada.

With warm temperatures in the low 90’s that featured a cool breeze to account for the lack of shade, pitchers enjoyed the casual series.

The winner of the SBPPS was Mark Kaczmarek, taking home $64.

1st place team $160

Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump, and Tyson Nelson, Panaca

2nd place team $110

Mark Kaczmarek, Pahrump and Cody O’Connor, Pioche

A special thanks is extended to Jim Wilkin Trucking for their $100 added prize money donation and to the town of Pioche for their support of the inaugural event.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.