Shoes $ Brews concludes first series tournament in Pioche
The Shoes $ Brews Pitching in the Park series held their 1st official tournament of the year last Sunday in Pioche, Nevada.
With warm temperatures in the low 90’s that featured a cool breeze to account for the lack of shade, pitchers enjoyed the casual series.
The winner of the SBPPS was Mark Kaczmarek, taking home $64.
1st place team $160
Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump, and Tyson Nelson, Panaca
2nd place team $110
Mark Kaczmarek, Pahrump and Cody O’Connor, Pioche
A special thanks is extended to Jim Wilkin Trucking for their $100 added prize money donation and to the town of Pioche for their support of the inaugural event.
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.