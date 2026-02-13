‘Smoothest rodeo yet’ — Jr. High & High School Rodeo awes community — PHOTOS

The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo returned with a bang this year, hosting around 200 young competitors over a three-day weekend at the McCullogh Rodeo Arena.

Late rally lifts No. 3 Boulder City past No. 4 Pahrump Valley on Senior Night

Passing the Torch: Putting sheep on the mountain

No. 5 Pahrump Valley dethrones No. 4 GV Christian 57-56 for first playoff win in 19 years

(Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times) Around 200 young competitors from across the state competed hard, showcasing strong community support from generous volunteers, sponsors and local families.

Cattle hang out behind the scenes of the 2026 Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo at the McCullough Rodeo Arena. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

A racer prepares to warm up before her event at the 2026 Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo at the McCullough Rodeo Arena. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

A group of teen riders participating in the Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo flash a quick smile before their events. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Riders waiting for their turn in the event chat among themselves at the Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 8. at the McCullough Rodeo Arena. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Youth and teen riders in the Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo participate in barrel racing on Saturday, Feb. 8. at the McCullough Rodeo Arena. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Youth and teen riders in the Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo participate in barrel racing on Saturday, Feb. 8. at the McCullough Rodeo Arena. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

It’s never easy, but it’s always worth it in the end.

Just ask local longtime jr. high and high school rodeo director Buddy Krebs and he’ll be the first to tell you.

“When you went by there in the back and saw all those horse trailers, you knew we weren’t kidding,” Krebs jokingly said.

And kid not did those hard-working competitors over the three days of competition.

Free to spectators, this year’s Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club weekend event held at the McCullogh Rodeo Arena proved to be one of the smoothest and most successful runs in the past decade.

Approximately 200 young competitors from across the state competed hard, showcasing strong community support from generous volunteers, sponsors and local families.

“We didn’t get rained out,” Krebs said, noting that past years were hampered by heavy rainfall. “And we actually had a lot of people volunteer and help. Some years we don’t get volunteers.”

Volunteers assisted throughout the event with running rodeo gates, handling cattle and supporting operations throughout the weekend.

Members of the youth team and their parents also stepped up to ensure the event ran efficiently, Krebs noted.

The rodeo, which costs approximately $30,000 annually to host, appears to have at least covered costs, with the possibility of a small surplus once all final numbers are cleared, said Krebs.

“We know we at least broke even,” Krebs said. “I’m pretty sure we’re going to have a little nest egg for the future.”

Beyond competition numbers, the rodeo represents something larger for the community.

“It’s the last rural thing left in Pahrump,” the director said, describing the event as a cornerstone of local tradition.

For him, personally, the event has come full circle.

In the 1990s, he competed in high school rodeo for four years as a saddle bronc rider.

Now, as director, he sees the next generation taking their turn in the arena.

“I was in the high school rodeo club back in the day at PVHS,” Krebs said. “I’m just giving back to the community.”

Watching young competitors step into events he once rode himself has added great meaning to his leadership role.

Director Krebs would like to extend his gratitude toward the major sponsors of the rodeo including: Lloyd Peugh (co-director), Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino (sponsored rooms), Arena Advisory Committee, Shadow Mountain Feed (hay donation), Star Nursery, Rotary Club of Pahrump, Kiwanis Club of Pahrump Valley, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, Ron Murphy Construction, Russ and Dana, Red Barn Tack, and Hubbster Apparel and Embroidery.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.