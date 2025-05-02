80°F
Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series results

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers Don Brown and Stephen Lamar took home the first-place prize of $500 each.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers Don Brown and Stephen Lamar took home the first-place prize of $500 each.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers Lathan Dilger and Benny Sanchez took home the second place prize of $300 each.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers Randy Salzwimmer and Dilger and Josh Russell took home the third place prize of $200 each.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Pitchers from last weekend's Amargosa days tournament gather following the end of the event.
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
May 2, 2025 - 5:21 am
 

Last Saturday, the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series concluded their Amargosa Days Festival Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament at the Amargosa Town Park horseshoe courts.

Despite the unprecedented gusts up to 35 miles per hour and chilly conditions, eight passionate teams showed up to pitch their best.

In a triple-elimination style format that allowed the teams to get in another game or two, a total of $2,000 in prize winnings was up for grabs.

Teams that finished in first place each received $500, SNHPS plaque/tournament patch and 20 points in the series.

Teams that finished in second place each received $300, SNHPS plaque/tournament patch and 10 points in the series.

Teams that finished in third place each reccived $200, SNHPS plaque/tournament patch and 5 points in the series.

Winning the 50/50 raffle was Frank Medina from Pahrump, earning $60.

These sponsors were: Leeward Renewable Energy, Goins Farmers Insurance, Stewart Title, American Family Insurance, Pahrump Valley Storage, Smokin J’s BBQ, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing and the town of Amargosa.

Tournament Champions

1st place: Don Brown Pahrump, Division 1

Stephen Lamar Pahrump, Division 2

2nd place: Lathan Dilger Pahrump, Division 1

Benny Sanchez Amargosa, Division 2

3rd place: Randy Salzwimmer Pahrump, Division 1

Josh Russell Las Vegas, Division 2

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

