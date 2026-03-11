Sportsman’s Quest: Time to renew hunting licenses

And while you are waiting to hear from NDOW about your big-game tag, a fishing trip would be a great idea. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

It’s that time again, time to buy a new hunting license. It’s also time for preparation to apply for those coveted big-game tags. It wasn’t long ago that one could just go to the hardware or sporting goods store and buy a deer, elk, sheep or other big-game tag over the counter, but those days seem to be gone forever. It now requires a lot of research and preparation.

You not only have to know of a productive area, the terrain, recent effects on the habitat, such as fire or drought, but you must also calculate the odds of being drawn. How many hunters applied for your favorite area? How many tags will be available? Can you get the time off from work if you are fortunate or lucky enough to be drawn? It seems every aspect of our lives has just gotten more complicated and, as they say in poker, “one must either fold, or play the game.”

In Nevada we have until mid-April to apply for tags and may specify up to five locations, in order of preference. Translated, this means you may not get to hunt in your familiar or favorite spot. You may however, draw an alternate location, which will require additional research and preseason scouting.

Preseason scouting and familiar locations, which you know “like the back of your hand,” is the secret to success. The other option, which I recommend highly, is to get a guide. Choose either a friend who knows the new territory, or hire one if necessary. Sure it is more expensive to hunt in this way, but it is also expensive to take a week off work, drive around in circles, and never see game. There is no substitute for experience.

Many of us in Nevada, who understand the wisdom of “hedging a bet,” apply each year for out-of-state-tags, just in case we are unsuccessful drawing one here at home. This is usually in a neighboring state such as Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or California.

Utah is well worth a tag application and their process is online, but you may be able to pick up an over-the-counter “leftover” tag. They’re usually gone on the day they’re offered, and it must be done in person, but many Southern Nevadans make the drive to St. George, Utah, to try their luck.

Arizona big-game applications are due mid-June; Idaho’s application deadline for controlled hunts is in April for goat, sheep, and moose, or May for deer, elk, antelope and fall bear hunts. Some open areas, with over-the-counter tags, are available, but many of these areas are often heavily hunted or closed early.

California has some excellent populations of big game and hunting opportunities. The problem is they also have a huge population of people applying for tags. Some even apply and gain a tag just to prevent hunters from obtaining one, with the misguided impression that they are “protecting wildlife.” The drawing deadline for California should be late May or early June.

Other options for tags are “private landowner tags” which can be purchased from farmers and ranchers, or Native American “Reservation tags” such as those available on the San Carlos Reservation in Arizona or from the Ute tribe of Utah.

More information is available for all of these hunts by first entering the state then wildlife.gov, or the tribal affiliation then wildlife.com

Finally and most importantly, now is the time to take that hunting/firearms safety class required before purchasing a license. In Colorado it’s required of all ages, regardless of previous hunting experience. This is a great opportunity to bond with that young hunter you’ve been raising. Don’t just drop him/her off - join them. It beats sitting in front of the TV watching game shows or old re-runs. It’s the chance to help develop your next hunting partner.

While we’re waiting for those hoped-for tags, it’s time for that fishing adventure or just to try some of our local lakes. Good luck and good time outdoors.

If you have a story or a comment, please e-mail me at dansimmons@sportsmansquest.org or visit sportsmansquest.org