Strong turnout highlights first-ever NSHPA Mesquite Turkey Trot horseshoe tournament

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association drew 21 competitors from three states for the inaugural Mesquite Turkey Trot at the Holiday Inn Resort Sports Complex Horseshoe Courts.

Pitchers from the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association proudly gathered together following the conclusion of the Mesquite Turkey Trot tournament at the Holiday Inn Resort Sports Complex horseshoe courts in Mesquite. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Last Saturday, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association hosted the inaugural Mesquite Turkey Trot at the Holiday Inn Resort Sports Complex horseshoe courts in Mesquite.

It was a great turnout for a first-year event, with 21 players participating from Nevada, Arizona, and Utah.

The weather was perfect — sunny, mid-60s, and a light breeze.

Class A

Tournament Champion: Lawrence Workman — Henderson

2nd Place: Ellie Miller — Beaver Dam, Ariz.

3rd Place: Benj Rains — Panguitch, Utah

Class B

Class Champion: Dennis Awsumb — St. George, Utah

2nd Place: Genevieve Jones — St. George, Utah

3rd Place: Scott Hardy — Las Vegas

Class C

Class Champion: Randy Delamare — St. George, Utah

2nd Place: Bob Miller — Beaver Dam, Ariz.

3rd Place: Paul Ren — Mesquite

