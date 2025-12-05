Strong turnout highlights first-ever NSHPA Mesquite Turkey Trot horseshoe tournament
The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association drew 21 competitors from three states for the inaugural Mesquite Turkey Trot at the Holiday Inn Resort Sports Complex Horseshoe Courts.
The weather was perfect — sunny, mid-60s, and a light breeze.
Class A
Tournament Champion: Lawrence Workman — Henderson
2nd Place: Ellie Miller — Beaver Dam, Ariz.
3rd Place: Benj Rains — Panguitch, Utah
Class B
Class Champion: Dennis Awsumb — St. George, Utah
2nd Place: Genevieve Jones — St. George, Utah
3rd Place: Scott Hardy — Las Vegas
Class C
Class Champion: Randy Delamare — St. George, Utah
2nd Place: Bob Miller — Beaver Dam, Ariz.
3rd Place: Paul Ren — Mesquite
