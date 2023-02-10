51°F
Sports

Student rodeo returns to Pahrump

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
February 10, 2023 - 3:10 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Here is one of the junior high school barrel racers during her Sunday event at the 2022 NSHRA Rodeo.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Here is one of the junior high school bull riders during his Sunday event at the 2022 NSHRA Rodeo.
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Here is a junior high school barrel racer during his event at the 2022 NSHRA Rodeo.

The Pahrump Junior High and High School Rodeo Club will be holding its annual event Feb. 17-19 at McCullough Rodeo Arena in Petrack Park.

Friday’s events feature a shooting tournament and a cutting event for high schoolers. The shooting tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and the cutting event will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday’s festivities will begin at 9 a.m. and Sunday’s will begin at 8 a.m. There will be a total of 23 events between the two days. Thirteen of the events will be for junior high students, while the remaining 10 events will be for high school students.

Some of the events in the rodeo include bareback riding, team roping, bull riding, barrel racing and tie-down roping.

The rodeo’s events are free to the public to attend, however, donations would be greatly accepted. There will also be raffle tickets to purchase for $10 per ticket. The money will go toward paying for the rodeo and providing event winners with their cash prizes.

The Nevada State Finals will be held in Winnemucca at the end of May and the National High School Rodeo Finals will be held in Gillette, Wyoming in June.

The club is still looking for sponsors and donations for next week’s events. If you are interested in being a sponsor, please contact Buddy Krebs at 775-277-0064.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

