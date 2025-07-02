Summer discounts offered for local bowlers

The Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino offers two new bowling leagues at specialty prices.

A bowling ball is set to make a strike on lane 14 at the Nugget Bowling Center. (Wicked Creative)

The Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino invites you this summer to come down and check out their two new bowling leagues at specialty prices.

Leagues

The “Family Time” league that kicked off on June 8 offers a fun and family-friendly format with teams of three to four players meeting weekly every Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The “Nugget Cosmic Bowling League” is a nine-pin league featuring glowing lights, upbeat music and friendly competition. Games have been taking place every Monday at 5:45 p.m., with teams of three to four players.

Summer Specials

The Pahrump Nugget recently introduced Kids Bowl Free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, that is available to the public now through August. Guests 17-years-old and under can enjoy one free game of bowling per day, though shoe rental is not included for games. Guests 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Sunset Strikes is for the casual bowler looking to unwind and is available every Tuesday through Aug. 12. Shoe rentals are available for $2 each.

On Sundays, the Sunday Bowling Special includes two hours of bowling, four shoe rentals, a large popcorn and a pitcher of soda for $50 per lane, available from 3 to 8 p.m.

In between games, the newly updated snack bar offers every item for $5 or less.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.