78°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Summer discounts offered for local bowlers

The Nugget Cosmic Bowling League is available Monday nights. (Wicked Creative)
The Nugget Cosmic Bowling League is available Monday nights. (Wicked Creative)
The Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino offers summer bowling specials. (Wicked Creative)
The Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino offers summer bowling specials. (Wicked Creative)
A bowling ball is set to make a strike on lane 14 at the Nugget Bowling Center. (Wicked Creative)
A bowling ball is set to make a strike on lane 14 at the Nugget Bowling Center. (Wicked Creative)
More Stories
Jace Jepson gets ready to compete at the 2024 Cinch Nationals High School Finals Rodeo in Rock ...
PHOTOS: Jace Jepson headed to Rodeo Nationals
James Ward's natural 290 game captured on screen by Randy Gulley. (Randy Gulley/Special to the ...
PVTBC 9 Pin No Tap Doubles bowling results
Awkward Silence 4-H head coach Jennifer Riendeau helps youngsters assemble their Lego kits at t ...
PHOTOS: Awkward Silence 4-H Robotics Club making waves this summer with free STEM program
NSHPA Horseshoes wrap Sundown Showdown
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
July 2, 2025 - 4:12 am
 

The Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino invites you this summer to come down and check out their two new bowling leagues at specialty prices.

Leagues

The “Family Time” league that kicked off on June 8 offers a fun and family-friendly format with teams of three to four players meeting weekly every Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The “Nugget Cosmic Bowling League” is a nine-pin league featuring glowing lights, upbeat music and friendly competition. Games have been taking place every Monday at 5:45 p.m., with teams of three to four players.

Summer Specials

The Pahrump Nugget recently introduced Kids Bowl Free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, that is available to the public now through August. Guests 17-years-old and under can enjoy one free game of bowling per day, though shoe rental is not included for games. Guests 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Sunset Strikes is for the casual bowler looking to unwind and is available every Tuesday through Aug. 12. Shoe rentals are available for $2 each.

On Sundays, the Sunday Bowling Special includes two hours of bowling, four shoe rentals, a large popcorn and a pitcher of soda for $50 per lane, available from 3 to 8 p.m.

In between games, the newly updated snack bar offers every item for $5 or less.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Jace Jepson gets ready to compete at the 2024 Cinch Nationals High School Finals Rodeo in Rock ...
PHOTOS: Jace Jepson headed to Rodeo Nationals
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

A BBQ brisket fundraiser hosted on July 5th at the Pahrump VFW Post 10054 will be held to help send local rodeo superstar Jace Jepson to nationals in Wyoming.

NSHPA Horseshoes wrap Sundown Showdown
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

After starting in the 90s, the temperatures lowered and allowed for pitchers to hit more ringers.

The PVHS girls golf team will host a Glow Ball event to help raise money for their program. (Si ...
PVHS Women’s Golf to host Glow Ball event
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The PVHS Women’s Golf team is hosting a fundraiser to help kickstart their upcoming fall season.