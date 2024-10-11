Tennis team makes Pahrump Valley history

Which PVHS teams are likely making the playoffs this season?

Pahrump Valley Sonny Skinner jumps to spike the ball against Sloan Canyon in the 3A Southern regional playoffs on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Pahrump. Trojans won and advance to the semifinals. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

James Dela Rosa squats to receive a ball from Sloan Canyon in the 3A Southern regional playoffs on Monday, Oct. 7, in Pahrump. Trojans won and advance to the semifinals. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley's Sonny Skinner hits the ball in the quarterfinals game against Sloan Canyon in the 3A Southern regional playoffs on Monday, Oct. 7, in Pahrump. The Trojans won and advance to the semifinals. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans tennis teams were the first this season to start their regional playoffs after the teams finished in the top three in the league, but only one Pahrump team remains standing.

Both Trojan boys and girls tennis teams, already played their league quarterfinals games against Sloan Canyon. They were able to advance to the semifinals this week after their victories but so far only the girls team will not advance further in the playoffs.

The girls team, previously No.3 in the 3A Southern league played against No. 2 Cimarron on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans put up a fight before losing 11-7. Earlier in the season, the girls lost to Cimarron 11-5.

In the quarterfinals the girls defeated Sloan Canyon 14-4.

Last year the girls finished No. 4 and were also eliminated in the semifinals by No. 1 Boulder City. The Eagles would go on to win the regional championship and the state championship.

On Tuesday the Trojans played against Cimarron, who is No. 2, but the results were not posted in time.

Headed to the state playoffs

The boys team are currently No. 2 in the league and will advance to the regional championship game, making it the first time the Trojans tennis team made it to the 3A state playoffs. After the defeating Sloan Canyon 18-0, their semifinals game was on Wednesday against No. 3 Adelson. The Trojans played a tight game 10-9 (3-3, 47-45) but were able to come out on top.

The first time the Trojans played Adelson they had an easier time, they defeated the school 13-3.

Last year the Trojans were No. 6 and were eliminated by Adelson in the quarterfinals.

But now the Trojans face off against the Boulder City, 3A Southern league champions. This year the Eagles are undefeated in the league, including a win over the Trojans at the end of the regular season, the only loss the Trojans took in the regular season.

For the regional championship on Thursday, the Trojans are guaranteed to travel up to Northern Nevada to play either No. 1 South Tahoe if they lose to Boulder City or No. 2 Truckee if they defeat the Eagles.

The 3A State semifinals will be played on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Tahoe Donner DC. The 3A Championship will be played on Friday.

