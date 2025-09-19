Top Tier Las Vegas enters data-driven technology era of baseball

Data, discipline, and brotherhood are building the next generation of ballplayers through Top Tier Las Vegas’s baseball program.

Top Tier Las Vegas head coach Patrick Flowers talks to the 16U squad following the conclusion of the Perfect Game 17U WWBA West National Championship tournament in July hosted in Surprise, Ariz. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Las Vegas presents Top Tier with a year-round baseball climate and a plethora of youth baseball talent offered across four different age groups. (Patrick Flowers/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

In the ever-evolving landscape of youth baseball, one program in the Vegas Valley is setting a new standard — not with flashy uniforms or slogans, but through science, structure and something rare in today’s hyper-competitive scene: accountability.

Top Tier Las Vegas is entering its second year in blending cutting-edge saber metrics with old-school grit to redefine player development for young athletes across Southern Nevada and beyond.

The program currently offers five age group developmental teams including 10U, 13U Americans, 14U, 16U Navy and 16U Americans.

A Data-Driven Revolution

“It’s no longer just about the eye test,” Top Tier Las Vegas program director Patrick Flowers said, who brought his experience from Chicago to Las Vegas with a mission to raise the bar. “With tools like Rapsodo, we’re able to diagnose inefficiencies in real time. That’s invaluable.”

During fall baseline testing, the coaching staff uncovered a major trend: 80% of pitchers across age levels were throwing change-ups with positive horizontal movement — the opposite of what’s intended.

The cause?

Improper grip, lack of depth and inconsistent mechanics, which turned a change-up into a “hittable fastball.”

Rather than spending months guessing, technology including TrackMan, VALD Performance, Blast Motion and Vizual Edge have helped the staff solve the problem in just one week.

“The ball should roll off the fingertips, sit deeper in the palm, and reduce spin. We were able to show the kids exactly what was wrong — and how to fix it — using data, visuals, and side-by-side video,” Flowers said.

Coaching Beyond Feel

Despite mechanics being a factor in all youth players’ development, Flowers has found the results to be rooted in education.

“We’re showing players why their curveball doesn’t break or why they’re tipping pitches — not just telling them,” Flowers explained. “Each pitcher gets a 10-page report breaking down everything from spin axis to release angle. It’s transformative.”

Gone are the days of a coach yelling “fix it” with no context. Players now have a clear visual picture and data to show them what’s happening and how to change it.

And yes, that includes acknowledging hand size and physical maturity, especially with a roster that spans incoming freshmen to upperclassmen.

“You’ve got a kid like Pahrump Valley High School incoming sophomore CJ Nelson — already built like a junior — and others who are still developing physically,” Flowers said. “You can’t coach them all the same. The data helps us personalize everything.”

Health Over Hype

While the technology is thrilling, it’s not at the expense of the athletes’ arms — something Flowers is adamant about.

“No pitcher throws more than 60 pitches in a game, period,” he said. “Last weekend, we had two different arms throwing shutouts and no-hitters through three innings. But once they hit that pitch count, they were done.”

That level of discipline, rare in youth travel ball, is built into every level of the program.

This fall, all competitive events are ending by Halloween. From November through January, it will be 12 weeks of arm care, strength training and individualized programming.

“It’s a long game. We’re not chasing trophies. We’re chasing development and longevity.”

The Mental Edge

Known for being one of the most mentally challenging games, Top Tier has found a way to harbor a positive environment for players to be vulnerable and ask those uncomfortable questions.

In collaboration with former Major League Baseball player Chad Hermansen, who played with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays from 1999-2004, the team has made mental performance a top priority.

Each week, players meet via Zoom for “Mental Edge Training,” where Hermansen introduces tools to build resilience and focus.

“It’s opened up real conversations,” Flowers said. “Guys are asking honest questions about confidence, performance anxiety and the mental grind. For a lot of them, it’s the first time anyone’s addressed that side of the game.”

Pahrump to National Rankings

Half of Top Tier’s 16U team still resides in Pahrump, and despite the two-hour round-trip to Vegas, they’re all in.

That includes players like Tony Whitney, now ranked No. 39 nationally, who has quietly become one of Nevada’s most dynamic two-way threats.

“You look at kids like Tony, incoming PVHS junior Sammy Mendoza — guys throwing innings deep in tournaments when our pitching was gassed — they’re competitors,” said Flowers. “They’re coachable, they’re hungry and they’ve embraced this process completely.”

Culture Shift: From ‘Me Ball’ to ‘We Ball’

The biggest program cultural shift, however, may not show up in a stat line.

“What we’re really building is a brotherhood,” Flowers said. “We don’t care what high school you go to or what side of the mountain you live on. Here, you wear the same hat. You’re Top Tier.”

In a city known for cliques and ego-driven programs, that philosophy is a breath of fresh air.

And the results speak for themselves: the 13U Americans recently were crowned champions of the 14U Perfect Game tournament.

“No one’s swinging for the fences every at-bat. It’s: next guy up. Move the runner. Execute the job. That’s what wins games — and develops players,” Flowers said.

Looking Ahead

As the program ramps up its winter slate and continues scouting facilities for a permanent home, the vision is clear: structured development, mental empowerment and a culture of trust.

Recently, the program added local UNLV pitcher Gavyn Bowen to the player development staff to further bolster their pitching staff across all levels.

“I just want to see these guys take a huge step forward,” Flowers said. “There’s so much raw talent here. They’ve never had this kind of structure or support before, and I can’t wait to see what they do with it.”

One year in, Top Tier Vegas is proving that elite baseball isn’t about flash — it’s about fundamentals, focus, and family.

The 14U program is looking for one catcher and two utility players for the 2025-2026 season.

The 16U program is looking for one catcher for the 2025-2026 season.

For more information, program director Patrick Flowers can be reached at flowers@toptierwins.com

