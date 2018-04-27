Torch run set for Pahrump

The Special Olympics Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run is set to pass through Pahrump beginning at 8 a.m. today, April 27, organizers announced.

Horace Langford Jr. Pahrump Valley Times A Special Olympics athlete is seen carrying the torch down Nevada Highway 160 in this 2015 file photo. Today, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies will join Special Olympics athletes to run the Flame of Hope through Pahrump, organizers said.

The Nevada Torch Run features more than 500 law enforcement officers from 42 agencies throughout the state. Alongside Special Olympics athletes, they are carrying the Special Olympics Flame of Hope from Boulder City to Reno for the Special Olympics Nevada Summer Games on Friday, June 1.

Nevada officers fundraise through law enforcement torch run events throughout the year.

They have raised more than $2.4 million for Special Olympics Nevada since 2002, including $207,000 last year.

Deputies from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office will join Special Olympics athletes to run the Flame of Hope through Pahrump, organizers said.

The event is to begin at 8 a.m. with a torch lighting ceremony at the Nye County Government Center near Calvada Boulevard.

The run then is scheduled to continue east on Nevada Highway 160 to end at 1520 E. Basin Ave.