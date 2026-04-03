Track and Field dominates Home Meet #2 — PHOTOS

Back on their home track for the first time since mid-March, the Pahrump Valley Trojans made the most of the opportunity, showcasing versatility and emerging talent across nearly every event.

Middleton’s scrappy bunch sends Virgin Valley to the pound in split-series sweep — PHOTOS

Explosive sets help Trojans earn first league victory in program history

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore track and field competitor Joshua Gent races to the finish line during the 200-meter event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Track and field athletes battle windy conditions at home in Pahrump during the Pahrump Weekday #2. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Joaquin Flores clears some distance during the Pahrump Weekday #2 meet in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Sophie Romero takes off during the Pahrump Weekday #2 meet in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Joshua Slusher competes in the 4x400 Relay during the Pahrump Weekday #2 meet in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Diona Nixon competes in the 100-meter hurdles event, taking second place behind Beatty High School junior Lavender Hart. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior and Indiana Tech commit Jayden Crisler takes third in the 300-meter hurdles during the Pahrump Weekday #2 meet in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Multiple Pahrump Valley runners compete at home during the Pahrump Weekday #2 hosted at home. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School juniors Kaylan Robinson and Sophie Romero compete during the Pahrump Weekday #2 meet in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Gathering for their second home meet of the season after being on the road since March 12, the Trojans showcased nearly their whole roster in the easy-going Pahrump Weekday #2 meet.

Plagued by heavy winds that bustled through the track off and on, the team adjusted well overall despite not basking in the sun.

Hosting Amplus Academy and their friends Beatty High School, the program got in some good practice for some of younger athletes in the program that may not always be invited out to qualifying meets.

Girls results

Pahrump Valley freshman Ma’liyah Collins led with a victory in the 200 meters (29.92), finishing ahead of Amplus Academy sophomore Catalina De Soto (30.43) and teammate, junior Anjolina Mercado, who placed third in 30.61.

Sophomore McKinsey Nottingham added a fourth-place finish (31.15), followed closely by Delaily Gutierrez of Beatty (31.28).

The Trojans saw additional contributions from sophomore Avery Farruggia (34.35), Melanie Carson (35.01), Sophia Rojas (35.09, PB), Juliana Turco (35.38), Dyana Castro (35.47), Jayda Camden (35.66), Christine Williams (36.06), Patience Moore (36.35), Citlaly Ruvalcaba (36.84), Kaylie Abrego (39.78), Wendy Rodriguez Ortiz (40.14, PB), and Tianna Beaver (40.96).

In the 400 meters, Nottingham returned to claim the event title with a personal-best 1:09.25, leading a strong Trojan showing that included Arionna Carson (second, 1:14.00), Sarah Brown (fourth, 1:15.03), Charisma Woodard (fifth, 1:15.31, PB), Patience Moore (eighth, 1:20.07, PB), Sophia Rojas (ninth, 1:22.54, PB), and Bella Cinelli (13th, 1:34.14, PB).

The Trojans showed even more depth in the 800 meters, led by Adi Nelsen’s runner-up finish (2:59.21). She was followed closely by Alexis Clouser (third, 3:01.41 SB), Avery Farruggia (fourth, 3:01.50), Kaylan Robinson (fifth, 3:13.06 SB), Christine Williams (sixth, 3:14.16), Kaitlyn Brown (seventh, 3:23.13, PB), Sarah Brown (eighth, 3:27.43), Bella Cinelli (10th, 4:03.14), and Anna Cinelli (11th, 4:30.07, PB).

Junior Sophie Romero led the distance events with a dominant double, winning the 1,600 meters in 6:33.74 and the 3,200 meters in 14:15.20. Romero was supported in the 1,600 by junior Alexis Clouser (second, 6:40.84) and Kaylan Robinson (fourth, 7:09.80 SB).

In the hurdles, senior Diona Nixon placed second in the 100-meter hurdles (18.55), followed by senior Kyndra Cardwell in third (21.39).

Cardwell returned to take second in the 300-meter hurdles (1:04.56), while Dyana Castro placed third (1:12.63).

Pahrump Valley excelled in the relays, capturing multiple event wins.

The 4x100 relay team of Collins, Farruggia, Julianna Ondrisko, and Jayda Camden took first in 56.46. The 4x200 relay team of Castro, Nixon, Mercado, and Cardwell also added another victory in 2:01.89.

In the 4x800, the team of Julianna Ondrisko, Adelin Nelsen, Sophie Romero, and Alexis Clouser secured first place in 11:16.35.

Senior Julieanne Briggs led the Trojans with a second-place finish in the shot put (23-09.00) and matched that with another runner-up finish in the discus (74-04, PB).

Trojans freshman Chanel Thorn placed third in the shot put (23-07.00), while sophomores Kaitlyn Brown (23-03.50) and Nyomi Skinner (22-02.50) added depth to the scorecard.

In the discus, Brown (60-11), Thorn (58-06), Kaylie Abrego (56-08), Cailyn Marsh (54-09), and Skinner (53-08) contributed additional throws for the Trojans.

The Trojans swept the pole vault, led by Nelsen (6-00.00), Cardwell (5-06.00) and Citlaly Ruvalcaba (5-00.00).

In the jumps, Savannah Thompson led Pahrump Valley with a third-place finish in the long jump (14-05.00) and matched that placement in the triple jump (29-05.00).

Diona Nixon added a fourth-place finish in the long jump (14-01.50), while Juliana Turco (11-10.00, PB) and Anjolina Mercado (11-08.00, PB) also recorded personal bests.

Boys results

Trojans junior Joaquin Flores delivered a standout performance across the distance events, sweeping all three races. Winning the 800 meters in 2:14.17, Flores returned to take the 1,600 meters in 5:07.31, and closed his day with a victory in the 3,200 meters (11:25.83) to lead a dominant showing for the Trojans.

Teammate Logan Tilley added a strong supporting effort as the junior finished second in both the 800 (2:15.23) and 1,600 (5:10.21) to give the Trojans a consistent 1-2 presence up front.

Joshua Gent turned in one of the team’s most versatile performances, placing third in the 800 meters with a personal-best 2:15.64, later doubling back for a personal-best time of 59.30 to take second overall in the 400 meters behind teammate and senior Joseph Scheer’s personal best (59.09).

The sophomore also ran on the winning 4x800 relay team (10:53.29), joining senior Samuel Grabbe, sophomore Emmanuel Dupart, and senior Akim Khan.

Trojans senior Joshua Slusher added depth in the 800 meters with a fourth-place finish and personal best of 2:17.24.

In the sprints, freshman Aeden Redditt paved the way with a runner-up finish in the 100 meters (12.54), later adding a victory in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal best 21.00.

Redditt also placed third in the 200 meters (26.91), showcasing a strong all-around day.

Senior Benjamin De Santiago, who has made his own school records three separate times this year in the 400 meters, captured the 200-meter title in 24.80, while Omari Brooks placed second (26.59) and contributed to two winning relay teams for Amplus Academy.

Trojans senior Joseph Scheer claimed the 400-meter title in a personal-best 59.09, edging teammate Rene Gonzalez Valdez (59.45, PB) and Gent in a tightly contested race.

Scheer also helped lead the Trojans to a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay (49.62) alongside Slusher and brothers Cade and Jace Wulfenstein.

Pahrump Valley continued to dominate in the 100 meters, placing multiple athletes in the top eight, including Evan Strain (fourth, 12.91, PB), Gonzalez Valdez (fifth, 13.10), and Cade Wulfenstein (sixth, 13.14).

The program continued to reveal its deepness in the 200 and 400 meters, with several athletes posting personal bests across both events.

In the hurdle events, senior Jayden Crisler added another win for the Trojans, taking the 300-meter hurdles in 46.82.

Sophomore Samuel Sylva finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (22.60), while Beatty junior Angel Nieves placed in both hurdle races.

The Trojans boys were also successful in relays, winning the 4x400 relay in 4:12.89 behind Azael Machuca, Alexander Martinez, Orion Schmidt, and Gonzalez Valdez. They also secured the 4x800 title, while placing second in the 4x100.

In the field events, senior Sonny Skinner led the team with a shot put victory at 41-05.00.

Senior Brenden Thorn delivered a strong double, winning the discus (117-10) and placing second in the shot put. Sophomore Chasen Hamann added a runner-up finish in the discus (112-05) and placed fourth overall of 16 contenders in shot put.

Crisler continued his standout day in the jumps, winning the long jump (18-06.75) and triple jump (40-06.00) to complete a three-event sweep alongside his hurdles victory.

Trojans freshman Kelan Sheppard added a third-place finish and personal best in the long jump (15-06.00), while sophomore Ethan Johnson and freshman Everest Leavitt recorded their own personal bests of 14-02.50 and 12-09.00.

Looking Ahead

The Trojans are gearing up to head to Shadow Ridge High School this Saturday to compete in the 5th Annual Red Rock Running Invitational starting at 8 a.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.