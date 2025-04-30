80°F
Sports

Trojans bid farewell to senior year

Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times This season, the Trojans are one game away from clinching first place in the 3A South Mountain League division.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times This season, the Trojans are one game away from clinching first place in the 3A South Mountain League division.
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Aidyn Cratty
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Andrew Zurn
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Logan Donnelly
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
April 30, 2025 - 5:08 am
 

After four years of dedication to the program, the seniors are approaching their final send-off. The Pahrump Valley Times asked:

What were some of your favorite memories during your time as a Trojan?

How have you guys been able to come together for each other this season?

Aidyn Cratty: “Probably freshman year JV baseball, to be honest, that was probably the best years with Trojan baseball. Just a lot of fun, a lot of chemistry, yeah, the best year, definitely. I’d have to say the Virgin game. The Virgin Valley is a big rivalry, and glad we got to win that game, especially senior year. It’s a little scary and kind of sucks leaving the field but, I mean, it is what it is. Just trying to make the best of it right now, and push through and go all the way.”

Andrew Zurn: “Probably going to state my sophomore year, just the chemistry that we had, the team bond and just having fun when playing baseball. I would say, going to the tournaments in River Valley in Arizona, having the fun and just getting chemistry. Goofing off was the best. That’s what baseball is all about.”

Logan Donnelly: “The bus rides freshman year probably were like the best, because I had my older brother on the team at the time too. So the energy on the bus was just always better, more hyped for this season. The chemistry has definitely been getting better throughout the year. Like, we’ve definitely been like, we could be better at it. We do have some confidence between the team here and there, you know. We’re getting better every game. And I feel like everyone this year is kind of becoming friends with each other and more. Instead of arguing a lot, we’ve come together playing for the team.”

