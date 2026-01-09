Trojans flag football shows grit in return, fall to Clark in league opener — PHOTOS

Returning to the field for the first time since December, the Pahrump Valley Lady Trojans battled Clark High School Wednesday night in their league opener.

The Trojans huddle together for a timeout during their first home league game of the season following their 55-0 loss to Clark High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior LB/WR Leah-Marie Cooper attempts to get a hand on Clark High School junior Tianna Griffith's flag during the Trojans first league home game of the season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior quarterback/wideout Savannah Thompson tries to break away from Clark High School senior Brianna Garcia. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior wideout Diona Nixon attempts to make a stop on Clark High School junior Tianna Griffith during the Trojans first league home game of the season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School flag football freshman wideout Ma'liyah Collins tries to evade multiple Clark High School defenders during the Trojans first league home game of the season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School flag football freshman wideout Ma'liyah Collins makes a sprint to the outside against Clark High School defenders during the Trojans first league home game of the season. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans flag football team attempts to stop a Clark High School touchdown from coming through the endzone during their first league game of season at home. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Returning to the field for the first time since Dec. 20, the Lady Trojans flag football program gave it their best effort Wednesday evening.

Following a three-game winter skid during the Beast of the East tournament held by Mater East Academy in which the Trojans went 0-3, Pahrump Valley opened league play against Clark High School.

The Chargers got off to a lightning start as they were able to find the end zone three times, taking a 24-0 lead after the first quarter.

Holding their opponents to only six points in the second quarter and fourth quarter, the Trojans defense has shown great signs of progress this year despite what the box scores may reflect overall.

Clark senior quarterback Taedyn Parks completed 7-of-12 pass attempts for 97 yards and four touchdowns, with her longest pass going for 34 yards.

The Trojans offense combined for five interceptions as they were challenged with continuously moving the ball forward.

Further stats were not available before publishing deadline.

The Trojans will look to return to the field at home Friday at 5 p.m. against Moapa Valley High School.

